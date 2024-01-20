Notre Dame standout in top-five of latest College Sports Wire mock draft

At this point it is just a matter of time until Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt becomes a first round pick. Some think he’ll be a top-10 pick and some think he could be even higher.

Like say, fourth overall.

That’s where the latest College Sports Wire Post Wild-Card edition of their mock draft has Alt going to the Arizona Cardinals. Here is what the staff, headed by Patrick Conn, had to say about Arizona Alt:

It doesn’t feel like the Arizona Cardinals are ready to give up on quarterback Kyler Murray at this point, with that said the team needs to give him some help. Joe Alt helps in that regard as he can protect his blindside and keep him upright. – Patrick Conn

Alt would certainly fit that mold if the goal is to protect Kyler Murray or whoever ends up being the quarterback he plays with. I’d put Alt pretty near the elite territory in terms of pass blocking and plenty skilled in run blocking but feel he could improve a bit there as his body type doesn’t make run blocking the easiest of things.

See the entire Post Wild-Card Mock Draft by Conn and company here, including their surprising first overall pick.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire