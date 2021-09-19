Notre Dame stagnant in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Another week of college football another week of upsets and of course movement in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Irish were able to hold off Purdue in the fourth quarter, notching their third win of the season.

They saw most of the teams around them win as well, so minimal movement for Notre Dame, as they checked in at No. 10. Virginia Tech, who the Irish play in three weeks, lost of the road and fell from No. 15 to unranked. Next weeks opponent Wisconsin had the week off, while the middle game of the upcoming difficult stretch saw Cincinnati stave off a solid Indiana team.

Around the country, Fresno State upset UCLA late last night, while Michigan State went into Coral Gables and handily defeated Miami, FL. The Spartans jumped into the poll at No. 21.

Here is the full updated Coaches Poll with last weeks rankings in parenthesis.

1 – Alabama (1)

2 – Georgia (2)

3 – Oklahoma (3)

4 – Oregon (4)

5 – Texas A&M (5)

6 – Iowa (7)

7 – Clemson (6)

8 – Penn State (12)

9 – Cincinnati (8)

10 – Notre Dame (10)

11 – Florida (9)

12 – Ohio State (11)

13 – Ole Miss (16)

14 – Iowa State (14)

15 – Wisconsin (17)

16 – BYU (23)

17 – Coastal Carolina (18)

18 – Arkansas (24)

19 – Michigan (25)

20 – North Carolina (19)

21 – Michigan State (NR)

22 – Oklahoma State (22)

23 – Auburn (20)

24 – UCLA (13)

25 – Fresno State (NR)