Notre Dame stagnant in latest USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
What a night that was, with Irish quarterback Jack Coan going from the goat to the hero in a matter of a few quarters and Notre Dame retained their ranking from last week in the updated USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
It wasn’t easy for the Irish last night, they had to battle all 40-minutes but it was worth it. Kicker Jonathan Doerer was clutch once again, nailing the game-winning field goal with under a minute remaining in the contest.
Around the country there were some big time upsets, No. 1 Alabama lost to unranked Texas, A&M, No. 10 BYU did the same falling at home to Boise State. The Red River Rivalry was another fantastic game, that saw Spencer Rattle getting replaced and true freshman Caleb Williams engineering a comeback victory for the Sooners over Texas.
In the top-5 matchup of Big Ten teams, No. 3 Iowa came back at home to defeat No. 4 Penn State. Even though some of the teams inside the top-10 lost, they didn’t drop enough for Notre Dame to really make a move north in the polls. There was however a new No. 1 team.
Here is the latest Coaches Poll, with last week’s ranking in parenthesis.
1 – Georgia (2)
2 – Iowa (3)
3 – Oklahoma (5)
4 – Cincinnati (6)
5 – Alabama (1)
6 – Ohio State (7)
7 – Michigan (8)
8 – Penn State (4)
9 – Michigan State (11)
10 – Oregon (9)
11 – Kentucky (14)
12 – Oklahoma State (12)
13 – Notre Dame (13)
14 – Ole Miss (17)
15 – Coastal Carolina (15)
16 – Wake Forest (20)
17 – Florida (18)
18 – Texas A&M (NR)
19 – Arkansas (16)
20 – BYU (10)
21 – NC State (22)
22 – Arizona State (25)
23 – SMU (24)
24 – San Diego State (NR)
25 – Clemson (21)