Notre Dame Spring Football: Getting Defensive

There is plenty of evidence to suggest that Notre Dame’s offense is about to be on the upswing. There have been major upgrades in talent in the 2 areas that have been holding the Irish back the most recently. QB and WR. Adding this to what most expect to be a good offensive line, great RB stable and a plethora of exciting young Tight Ends to work with and Notre Dame is in business on this side of the ball.

But what about the defense? The historical backbone of the program in the last handful of years. For the team on the whole to reap the benefits of a more potent offense the defense must remain strong and there are some legitimate questions and concerns about the depth, talent, and structure of the defense entering 2023. Let’s explore further.

Light D Line?

Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) plays against Marshall during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Marshall defeated Notre Dame 26-21. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Notre Dame has lost a ton of production from its defensive front to both the NFL and graduation. The Ademilola brothers are gone along with athletic freak Isaiah Foskey. This leaves major roles to fill both in terms of protecting the line of scrimmage in the run game and a pass rush specialist off the edge. Who fills these roles and how effectively?

Jordan Bothelo will get his chance to shine coming off the edge along with Howard Cross and Rylie Mills trying to hold up against the opposition’s run-game push. Will these players rise to the occasion? What about the rotational depth behind these soon-to-be front-line players? This is an area of concern until Irish fans see on Saturdays that it isn’t.

The LB Corps

Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8) signals to his teammates in the second quarter of the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Linebacking group is an interesting one to explore. Last year it just felt as though something was missing or was “off” with this group. They just always seemed a second late. Either to recognize, react, read, or hit. This led to frustrations all year from a group that entered last season touted as one of the most reliable units on the team.

Can Al Golden shore this unit up? The recruiting has been very solid in the area it seems that some adjustments to some of the structure, deployment, and personnel need to be examined to find the best blend of everything needed to protect the middle of the field. This group underperformed last year and must improve fast.

Secondary Strength

This stat shows how dominant Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison was in 2022

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) intercepts a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Morrison returned the interception for a touchdown. Notre Dame won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

As we sit presently, the defensive unit I feel best about is the Secondary, the irony of all ironies given that corner play has been an issue for Notre Dame for most of my existence on this planet. Ben Morrison is a star. And the best part? He’s a young star. A leader. A winner.

Pairing him with Cam Hart provides Notre Dame a great starting point to be able to feel protected on the back end. A comfort Irish fans don’t experience often. Assuming even just decent safety play and this unit can be leaned on heavily in 2023 as Notre Dame’s literal last line of defense.

