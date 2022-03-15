Notre Dame spring football 2022: Offensive Primer

Notre Dame opens up their spring football practices this Thursday, which just so happens to be St. Patrick’s Day. While plenty of college kids will be getting wristband deals on green beer all day long the Irish will be hard at work getting set for Marcus Freeman’s first full slate as head coach.

The offense returns nearly the entire line but how exactly they’ll be arranged remains to be seen while changes are coming in terms of the starting quarterback, running back, and leading receiver.

To help you get ready for Notre Dame football in 2022 here is your “five things to watch offensive primer” for spring football.

5. Tight End 2

Michael Mayer is the best tight end in college football and was a season ago, even if the Mackey Award didn’t even name him a finalist. He’s a known star commodity but with George Tacaks departing for Boston College, who steps up into that TE2 role?

Sophomore Cane Berrong remains out this spring after tearing his ACL last October. Sophomore Mitchell Evans or junior Kevin Bauman appear to be the front-runners to take over as incoming freshman Holden Staes and Eli Raridon both aren’t enrolled at Notre Dame yet.

4. Second Target

Mayer’s accolades speak for themselves as he’s Notre Dame’s most known offensive commodity entering 2022. Who becomes that all-important second target, though? Kevin Austin is off to the NFL after having a breakout 2021 whole veterans Avery Davis and Joe Wilkins remained sidelined after suffering injuries that ended their 2021’s prematurely.

With that in mind the time appears to be now for sophomores Lorenzo Styles and Deion Colzie to breakout while senior Braden Lenzy looks to bring consistency to Notre Dame’s offense his final go-around, something that hasn’t been the case with the speedster over the years.

3. Running Back Changes

Kyren Williams leaves huge shoes to replace as does former running backs coach Lance Taylor who took the offensive coordinator job at Louisville this off-season. How does new Notre Dame running backs coach David McCullogh handle his new post and the changes that come with it?

The good news is the talent is deep as sophomore Logan Diggs is the most complete of the seemingly three-headed backfield. Junior Chris Tyree brings a much-needed speed element while sophomore Audric Estime is a bruiser that has a body of a veteran NFL back, not of a 19-year old.

It’ll be a season of change and although the dependable one-back won’t be there, this room is in great shape. How they all get used however remains to be seen.

2. Offensive Line Organization

A year ago the story for Notre Dame’s offensive line was an overhaul of players that had to replace four starters who departed for the NFL. This year the bodies remain almost entirely the same but the sorting of them remains to be seen.

There figure to be two sophomore tackles after Joe Alt earned freshman All-American honors on the left side in 2021. However, Blake Fisher is back from injury and has the makeup to be Notre Dame’s next great offensive lineman. Do they get swapped from the left and right sides under returning offensive line coach Harry Hiestand?

Senior Jarrett Patterson opted to return to school for one more year instead of be a likely middle round draft pick. He should be available for fall but suffered a pectoral injury in the weight room this off-season.

Tosh Baker, Rocco Spindler, Michael Carmody, Pat Coogan, Zeke Correll, and Josh Lugg are the names to keep an eye on inside as those six figure to compete for the three spots this spring.

1. Quarterback Competition

Jack Coan spent just one season at Notre Dame but proved his worth as he provided stability at a position where the Irish lacked experience before his transfer from Wisconsin. Now Coan is off to the NFL and leaves a battle for the starting spot in his wake as sophomore Tyler Buchner would appear to be the frontrunner by a nose over junior Drew Pyne.

Buchner has seemingly been appointed “next” by the majority of Notre Dame fans but wasn’t given any consistent time in 2021. Pyne still being at Notre Dame after not playing a down the second half of the year speaks volumes of his resolve as I can’t help but get Ian Book type vibes from the way he simply keeps hanging around and battling for playing time despite the odds seemingly being against him.

Will one emerge significantly ahead of the other by late April and if that’s the case does the other suddenly start looking elsewhere?

Stay tuned for more to come as we’ll look at the defensive side of the ball entering spring practice on Wednesday.

