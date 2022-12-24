Notre Dame-South Carolina: Gator Bowl features special teams showdown

It’s been an adjustment for Notre Dame fans this year as changes were a plenty for the Fighting Irish football team. Perhaps the most positive change on-the-field change came in the form of special teams as Notre Dame went from “Fair Catch U” to “Punt Block U” seemingly overnight thanks to coordinator Brian Mason.

As improved as Notre Dame’s special teams have been, they’ll be taking on a South Carolina team that features perhaps the best overall special teams unit in all of college football. I suppose that’s hardly a surprise seeing as who head coach Shane Beamer is the son of.

Mason and South Carolina special teams coach Pete Lembo have both headed fine units this years. Here’s how two of the very best special teams units in all of college football match-up ahead of the Gator Bowl on December 30.

Kick/Punt Coverage

Sep 17, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks punter Kai Kroeger (39) passes for a first down on a fake punt against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Statistically, South Carolina grades out ahead of Notre Dame significantly in terms of national rank in most special teams categories. Both kickoff and punt coverage are the case as the Gamecocks rank better than the Irish but in terms of return yardage allowed, things are pretty close. South Carolina allows 17.22 yards per kickoff return while Notre Dame allows 17.88 per. A difference but one that is hardly even noticeable.

South Carolina also allows fewer yards per punt return against as they surrender roughly four yards to Notre Dame’s nearly eight. However, opponents have fielded and returned just eight punts against Notre Dame all season as they’ve spent many resources selling out to avoid a block.

Block Fest Forthcoming?

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jordan Botelho (12) blocks a punt by Clemson Tigers punter Aidan Swanson (39) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame fans are well aware at how dangerous the Irish were when they went after an opponent’s punter in 2022. Their seven blocked punts were the most in the nation so you would think they’re without much comparison in that category. However, South Carolina was none-too-shabby themselves as they blocked five punts this year, which tied Rutgers for the second-most nationally.

It almost feels like when, not if, in regards to a blocked punt this Gator Bowl.

Kick Returns

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) returns the opening kick off for a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Where South Carolina appears to have their most decided advantage in special teams comes in their ability to return kickoffs. The Gamecocks averaged 25.05 yards per return this year, the fifth-highest nationally. By comparison, Notre Dame ranked 79th nationally by averaging just over 19 yards per return.

Xavier Legette’s 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open South Carolina’s game against Texas A&M set the tone for a Gamecocks victory. It was the only touchdown return by either squad this season.

Kickers

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks place kicker Mitch Jeter (98) makes a field goal against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame kicker Blake Grupe started the year by hitting 8 of his first 10 field goal attempts before struggling to a 2 for 5 stretch. He finished the year strong however by hitting all three attempts on a windy and snowy day against Boston College as he finished the year 13 of 18 overall.

Mitch Jeter of South Carolina was as good as good gets, however. He hit all 10 field goal attempts on the year with a long of 53 yards. He did however miss a pair of extra point attempts while Grupe was a perfect 43-43.

Advantage?

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish special teams coordinator Brian Mason watches in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

So after all of that, who has the advantage in special teams in the Gator Bowl? It’s hard to look and say that either side is overwhelmingly better but South Carolina, at least on paper, is a little better at more things than Notre Dame. It seems like at best, Notre Dame is even with South Carolina as a whole but in all fairness, the Gamecocks are better top to bottom than the Irish.

In saying that, I don’t think it’s overly significant. This might be the first time all year that Notre Dame doesn’t have an advantage on special teams but the good news for them is that it’s not by a wide margin, even with as great as South Carolina is in the third phase.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire