Notre Dame sophomore continues to set lacrosse standard in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As a freshman, Notre Dame’s Josalyn White tallied 58 goals, which put her on the map as one of the best lacrosse players in the state of Wisconsin.

But entering this season, with the WIAA instituting boys and girls lacrosse as a recognized sport, White wanted to step it up a notch, and she’s accomplished that and then some.

The sophomore just wrapped up a stellar 15-game regular season, leading her Tritons to a 14-1 record and a four-seed in the upcoming inaugural girls lacrosse playoffs.

Individually, White improved her goal total from last year to 72, which averages nearly five goals per contest.

That includes a hat trick in 14 of NDA’s 15 games and six or more goals on seven different occasions. Add 28 assists to the mix, and the star-studded second-year leads the state with 100 points.

Learn more about White’s journey from a go-getter in the Green Bay youth program to shining in high school at Notre Dame by checking out the video above.

