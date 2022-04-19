Notre Dame soon to land offensive line commitment?

Notre Dame has gotten off to a stellar start defensively in the 2023 recruiting class but the offensive side has been a little bit slower to come about. That could soon be changing however as a pair of Notre Dame targets are set to announce their college decisions in the next week.

Four-star wide receiver Braylon James is set to announce his college choice Tuesday night as Notre Dame is joined by Stanford and tcu as his three finalists.

Now interior offensive lineman Sam Pendleton of North Carolina is set to make his college choice known. Pendleton tweeted that he’ll be making his decision known on Monday, April 25. Pendleton didn’t do what most recruits do these days and name other finalists, instead simply stating that his announcement will soon be coming.

Next: See what Pendelton has said about Notre Dame

Pendleton spoke to Blue-Gold Illustrated a few weeks back and was very complimentary of Notre Dame. Based off of what he said you have to like Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish’s chances here.

“Notre Dame is one of my top schools” “It’s kind of a dream school. I grew up watching Notre Dame on TV. I’m a big tradition guy, and it doesn’t get much more traditional than Notre Dame.” – Sam Pendleton

Pendleton seemed to have a good time on his visit as he posted a couple of pictures to social media shortly after.

I really enjoyed my time up in South Bend over the weekend! Thanks to all the coaches and staff for their hospitality. Go Irish ☘️!! @CoachHiestand @CoachHiestand @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/X35N6vKrzQ — Sam Pendleton (@SamPendleton7) April 11, 2022

We’ll know in less than a week if he ends up choosing Notre Dame but it certainly feels like all of the momentum in his recruiting process is headed towards South Bend.

