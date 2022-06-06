Notre Dame to soon land five-star quarterback?

Is Notre Dame about to land a commitment from a five-star quarterback that calls the state of Michigan home?

As the college football world awaits a Dante Moore decision that Notre Dame is clearly in on, the Irish may be getting some very good news in regards to the 2024 recruiting class this week. Five-star quarterback C.J. Carr of Saline, Mich. just camped at Notre Dame for the Irish Invasion this past weekend and has now announced he’ll be making his college commitment this Thursday.

“I’m excited to get this out there and start recruiting for that school” is what Carr told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

Saline (Mich.) High five-star 2024 QB CJ Carr will commit Thursday evening at 7pm EST. “I’m excited to get this out there and start recruiting for that school.” Finalists are #Michigan #MichiganState #NotreDame #Wisconsin #Georgia and #LSU. More here: https://t.co/bOBJrdipjJ pic.twitter.com/xqLld4XxWy — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) June 6, 2022

Carr is the grandson of former Michigan head football coach Lloyd Carr. Connecting of the dots following his recent Notre Dame visit should have Irish fans optimistic about where he chooses to play college football.

