College football 2024 team recruiting rankings – May 2, 2023
We’ve been tracking the college football team recruiting rankings periodically this off-season as the 2024 recruiting classes are really taking shape following spring football. Notre Dame had been as high as second in the rankings before a dry spell had them outside the top-five in recent weeks.
Now with the recent additions of Bryce Young, Kennedy Urlacher, and Micah Gilbert in the last few days, the Irish are back near the top.
Gilbert became Notre Dame’s 14th commitment in the 2024 class on Tuesday when he announced his decision. Not a bad run seeing as just 11 days ago the Irish had nine official commitments.
Where do the Irish now rank compared to the rest of college football?
Here is an updated look at the national top 35 following Notre Dame’s recent run.
*Rankings are from 247Sports composite rankings
Michigan
240.48 points
15 commitments
Ohio State
238.43 points
13 commitments
Georgia
228.02 points
11 commitments
Notre Dame
225.30 points
14 commitments
LSU
219.29 points
14 commitments
Penn State
210.99 points
13 commitments
Florida State
192.50 points
11 commitments
South Carolina
191.91 points
10 commitments
Oregon
178.82 points
10 commitments
Tennessee
177.85 points
10 commitments
Wake Forest
166.7 points
15 commitments
North Carolina
166.61 points
12 commitments
Florida
161.2 points
7 commitments
Arkansas
157.12 points
9 commitments
Minnesota
152.04 points
11 commitments
Clemson
146.26 points
8 commitments
Alabama
145.45 points
6 commitments
Iowa
143.80 points
10 commitments
Pittsburgh
142.61 points
10 commitments
Texas Tech
132.86 points
8 commitments
Wisconsin
132.73 points
8 commitments
Cincinnati
126.56 points
8 commitments
Purdue
125.00 points
8 commitments
Oklahoma
120.34 points
6 commitments
Louisville
112.02 points
7 commitments
Miami (Florida)
110.85 points
7 commitments
Oklahoma State
110.85 points
7 commitments
Auburn
102.66 points
5 commitments
Texas A&M
98.89 points
5 commitments
Georgia Tech
98.45 points
6 commitments
Ole Miss
92.95 points
6 commitments
Nebraska
88.48 points
5 commitments
North Carolina State
84.02 points
5 commitments
Kansas State
83.97 points
5 commitments
Virginia Tech
83.67 points
5 commitments