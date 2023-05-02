College football 2024 team recruiting rankings – May 2, 2023

We’ve been tracking the college football team recruiting rankings periodically this off-season as the 2024 recruiting classes are really taking shape following spring football. Notre Dame had been as high as second in the rankings before a dry spell had them outside the top-five in recent weeks.

Now with the recent additions of Bryce Young, Kennedy Urlacher, and Micah Gilbert in the last few days, the Irish are back near the top.

Gilbert became Notre Dame’s 14th commitment in the 2024 class on Tuesday when he announced his decision. Not a bad run seeing as just 11 days ago the Irish had nine official commitments.

Where do the Irish now rank compared to the rest of college football?

Here is an updated look at the national top 35 following Notre Dame’s recent run.

*Rankings are from 247Sports composite rankings

Michigan

USA TODAY SPORTS

Michigan

240.48 points

15 commitments

Ohio State

York Daily Record

Ohio State

238.43 points

13 commitments

Georgia

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia

228.02 points

11 commitments

Notre Dame

Florida Times Union

Notre Dame

225.30 points

14 commitments

LSU

USA TODAY SPORTS

LSU

219.29 points

14 commitments

Penn State

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State

210.99 points

13 commitments

Florida State

USA TODAY SPORTS

Florida State

192.50 points

11 commitments

South Carolina

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

South Carolina

191.91 points

10 commitments

Oregon

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon

178.82 points

10 commitments

Tennessee

USA TODAY SPORTS

Tennessee

177.85 points

10 commitments

Wake Forest

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest

166.7 points

15 commitments

North Carolina

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina

166.61 points

12 commitments

Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida

161.2 points

7 commitments

Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas

157.12 points

9 commitments

Minnesota

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota

152.04 points

11 commitments

Clemson

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson

146.26 points

8 commitments

Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

145.45 points

6 commitments

Iowa

USA TODAY SPORTS

Iowa

143.80 points

10 commitments

Pittsburgh

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh

142.61 points

10 commitments

Texas Tech

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech

132.86 points

8 commitments

Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin

132.73 points

8 commitments

Cincinnati

USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati

126.56 points

8 commitments

Purdue

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue

125.00 points

8 commitments

Oklahoma

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Oklahoma

120.34 points

6 commitments

Louisville

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville

112.02 points

7 commitments

Miami (Florida)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami

110.85 points

7 commitments

Oklahoma State

USA TODAY SPORTS

Oklahoma State

110.85 points

7 commitments

Auburn

USA TODAY SPORTS

Auburn

102.66 points

5 commitments

Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M

98.89 points

5 commitments

Georgia Tech

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech

98.45 points

6 commitments

Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss

92.95 points

6 commitments

Nebraska

Matt Ryerson-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska

88.48 points

5 commitments

North Carolina State

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NC State

84.02 points

5 commitments

Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State

83.97 points

5 commitments

Virginia Tech

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Tech

83.67 points

5 commitments

