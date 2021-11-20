Is Notre Dame about to snag an elite punter from ACC team?

Notre Dame is in hot pursuit of everyone’s favorite recruiting target, a star punter!

Bryce McFerson is rated as one of the very best punters in all of high school football this year and has been a Wake Forest commitment since September. However, he shared on social media Friday that he’s withdrawing his commitment to the Demon Deacons and reopening his recruitment. It just-so happens that McFerson is visiting Notre Dame this weekend.

McFerson has not revealed publicly if Notre Dame has extended a scholarship offer his way but the timing is certainly interesting for him to walk away from Wake Forest so suddenly.

We will keep you posted on anything that happens with McFerson and anything else on Notre Dame’s recruiting front this weekend here at Fighting Irish Wire.

Related:

Notre Dame-Georgia Tech: Senior day staff predictions

Notre Dame updates depth chart ahead of Georgia Tech game

Notre Dame’s updated national bowl projections