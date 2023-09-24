Notre Dame slips in polls after close loss to Ohio State

After Saturday's heartbreaking 17-10 loss to Ohio State, Notre Dame took a dip in the college football polls, released Sunday afternoon.

In the USA Today US LBM Coaches poll, the Irish (4-1) slipped from ninth to 13th and in the Associated Press poll, Notre Dame drops from ninth to 11th. Ohio State moves up in both polls: from fourth to third in the coaches rankings and from sixth to fourth in the AP poll.

Analysis: How could Notre Dame football defense repeat the same inexcusable mistake?

The Irish held a 14-10 lead on the Buckeyes Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium before a drive in the final 1:26 of play ended with OSU's Chip Trayanum plunging in from a yard out in the final seconds to give Ohio State at 17-10 victory. Adding to the Irish sting is the fact that Notre Dame had just 10 defensive players on the field in the final two drives.

Georgia and Michigan remain No. 1 and No. 2 in both polls, with Texas taking the No. 3 spot in the AP poll.

Notre Dame opponents' rankings include Saturday's matchup Duke (No. 16 in coaches, No. 17 in AP) and Southern California (No. 6 in coaches, No. 8 in AP).

Noie column: We've seen this frustration all before from Notre Dame football

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame dips in college football polls after loss to Ohio State