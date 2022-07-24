Notre Dame single-game football tickets on sale this week

August is right around the corner and that means that football is even closer to starting. Another way that we know football isn’t far away, the beginning of single-game ticket sales.

The Irish put out a reminder recently that the purchase window for home games will be made available this coming week, on Thursday at 6pm EST. The games available then will be Marshall, California, Stanford, UNLV, Clemson and Boston College. If I had to guess, many of these tickets will be sold out fairly quickly, regardless of opponent although the Clemson and Stanford games will be the “hot ticket” of the group.

We 𝐠𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐚 know — what @NDFootball game are you coming to this season at Notre Dame Stadium?#GoIrish — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) July 23, 2022

Good luck getting tickets Irish fans!

