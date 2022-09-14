Notre Dame is in shambles. Scott Frost is on the market. Our 'College Football Fix' experts discuss.

There was no shortage of drama in Week 2 of the college football season. No. 1 Alabama would not have survived its trip to Texas with the benefit of a last-second field goal. No. 9 Notre Dame was stunned at home by Marshall. Appalachian State went on the road and took down No. 6 Texas A&M.

And if that wasn't enough news for the weekend, Nebraska parted ways with coach Scott Frost, one day after the fifth-year coach was on the sideline when the Cornhuskers dropped to 1-2 after a loss to Georgia Southern.

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address all these storylines and look ahead to the biggest matchups in Week 3 during the latest version of College Football Fix, the USA TODAY Sports weekly podcast that releases Tuesday each week during the season.

MORE FROM THE WORLD OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

BEHIND CENTEr: SEC contingent surge in latest quarterback rankings

BOWL PROJECTIONS: New Year's Six matchups shuffled after upsets

RE-RANK: There are four new top 10 teams in the NCAA Re-Rank 1-131

UNDER RADAR: USC's domination, Michigan QB race top things you missed

MISERY INDEX: Jimbo Fisher continues to rob Texas A&M in broad daylight

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Notre Dame, Nebraska in crisis: College Football Fix podcast dives in