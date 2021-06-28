Notre Dame’s Seven Heisman Trophy Winners

The Heisman Trophy has been handed out annually since Jay Berwanger of the University of Chicago was awarded the first back in 1935.

Since then no school has had a player win the Heisman Trophy more than Notre Dame, who has seven all-time winners, although both Oklahoma and Ohio State have now caught the Irish total while USC would have had Reggie Bush’s Heisman not been taken away from 2005.

So who are the Fighting Irish legends that have won the award?

Here is a glimpse at the seasons all seven put up while wearing the blue and gold and striking the pose.

1943 - Angelo Bartelli

Angelo Bartelli played in just games in 1943 before the Marine Corps called him to service in World War II, but Bartelli made those games count as he threw 10 touchdown passes out of the T-formation and helped Notre Dame average 43.5 points per game while he became the first Fighting Irish football player to win the award.

1947 - Johnny Lujack

Johnny Lujack may have had the greatest career of any player in Notre Dame history when you consider: While playing for the Irish in 1943, 1946, and 1947, the team went a combined 26-1-1 while Lujack finished third in Heisman voting in '46 before winning the award and helping guide the squad to a 9-0 national championship and winning the Heisman a year later. Lujack missed 1944 and 1945 while serving in the United States Navy during World War II.

1949 - Leon Hart

Things were much different back in 1949 as we all know as Hart became one of just two ends to win the Heisman Trophy after compiling 19 receptions for five touchdowns that season as the Irish went 10-0 and again won a national championship. The Heisman Trophy winner went an absurd 36-0-2 in his four seasons at Notre Dame.

1953 - Johnny Lattner

The 1953 Heisman Trophy-winning Johnny Lattner didn't lead Notre Dame in rushing, passing, or scoring, but did total 651 rushing yards and nine touchdowns during his award-winning campaign.

1956 - Paul Hornung

Who cares that Notre Dame went just 2-8 in 1956, they were led by perhaps their most talented player of all-time as the "Golden Boy" Paul Hornung compiled 1,337 yards of offense, seven touchdowns, and to this day remains the only player from a losing team to have won a Heisman Trophy.

John Huarte - 1964

John Huarte didn't as much earn a varsity letter during his junior year of 1963 when Notre Dame went just 2-7, but in Ara Parseghian's first year on campus Huarte went to national stardom in throwing for 2,062 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nearly bringing the Irish a national championship.

1987 - Tim Brown

The electric Tim Brown returned three punts for scores in 1987 while scoring four other times on the year as he helped Notre Dame return to a bowl game for the first time since 1984 as he remains the most recent Heisman Trophy winner to wear the gold and blue.

