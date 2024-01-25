Notre Dame sets date for annual Blue-Gold Game

Even though it feels like college football just ended, fans surely are ding for it to start up again already. While spring games can’t compare to the games that count, they can scratch a itch for fans who are just dying to see more college football. Now, we know when Notre Dame will present its annual Blue-Gold Game.

The traditional culmination of Notre Dame’s spring workouts will be held Saturday, April 20. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. EDT. Fans can purchase tickets for as little as $10. For those who can’t make it out to Notre Dame Stadium, it will be streamed live on Peacock.

This is an affordable alternative for fans and families who feel they have been priced out of regular-season games at Notre Dame. At a time when it feels like sports and entertainment have become too expensive, this game remains unblemished on that front. So mark your calendar and plan accordingly in order to see college football up close.

