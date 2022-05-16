Notre Dame set to host elite 2023 prospect in June

Notre Dame’s start defensively in the 2023 recruiting class is nothing short of elite but could it get even stronger?

Five-star athlete Samuel M'Pemba of IMG Academy in Florida is set to visit Notre Dame on June 17 as he’ll be taking an official visit. M’Pemba is listed as an athlete and is being recruited by Notre Dame as a rover despite playing mostly as a receiver during his junior high school season. He is originally from St. Louis before transferring to the football powerhouse IMG.

M’Pemba is a man-child listed at 6-4, 245-pounds and is ranked the seventh player nationally by Rivals in the 2023 class while 247Sports puts him 27th and ESPN ranks him 28th overall. On3 is a little lower on him as they rank M’Pemba as the 104th overall prospect in the class.

Notre Dame OV … June 17 #GoIrish 🍀 — Samuel M’Pemba (@SMPEMBA5) May 16, 2022

This is clearly another huge swing by Marcus Freeman and company as the Irish continue to try and boost their overall recruiting. Stay tuned to any developments with M’Pemba and all things Notre Dame recruiting here at Fighting Irish Wire.

