Notre Dame set to hire new tight ends coach

The vacancy at tight ends coach at Notre Dame doesn’t appear to have remained open very long. John McNulty left the Irish to coordinate the offense at Boston College earlier this week and already multiple reports from both 247Sports and The Athletic have Marcus Freeman hiring a former co-worker of his for the position.

Gerard Parker is leaving West Virginia where he coached wide receivers and will be the next Notre Dame tight ends coach. He brings more than 15 years of coaching experience mostly at the wide receiver and running backs position. He did coach tight ends specifically at Purdue during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. Parker also filled in as Purdue’s interim head coach for the second half of the 2016 season.

From Parker’s bio page on the West Virginia website:

In 2020, despite having to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia had one of the most improved offenses in the nation in terms of total yards, showing gains of more than 60 yards rushing per game, almost 30 yards passing a game, more than 90 yards of total offense and almost seven more points a game. The offensive line had a productive year with Leddie Brown rushing for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns, Jarret Doege throwing for more than 2,500 yards and 14 touchdowns and receiver Winston Wright Jr. was an All-Big 12 Conference Second Team performer after leading the Mountaineers with 47 catches for 553 yards and two touchdowns and T.J. Simmons finished with 23 catches for 401 yards and a team-high four receiving touchdowns. Simmons was named the WVU Offensive MVP as well as the Bowl MVP for finishing with two touchdowns, including the game-winning score.

Parker obviously must have a solid relationship with Marcus Freeman as the two were on the same staffs at Purdue as well as for one season at Cincinnati.

I’m not going to front and say this is a slam dunk hire but I won’t act like it’s a bad one, either. Freeman is clearly putting his staff together and these decisions will ultimately play a huge part in just how much success the Irish will have in this new era.

And let’s hope that is a ton and that Notre Dame continues its great run of tight ends with this hire.

