Notre Dame sees NBC viewership reach ‘Game of Century’ levels against Ohio State

If you still stewing about Notre Dame football’s weekend, we are right there with you.

There was some good to come out of it, the Irish received three 2025 commitments over the weekend and it seems like everyone was glued to their game against Ohio State.

NBC Sports PR released a statement on the viewership of the highly contested game from Saturday night and the numbers were big. They said that the “thriller averaged 10.5 million viewers – NBC’s most watch regular-seasons college football game since 1993 ‘Game of the Century.”

As the most competitive game in prime time, it wasn’t surprising to hear that plenty of eyes were focused on the matchup.

NBC Sports Registers its Largest Audience for Regular-Season College Football in 30 YEARS with Saturday’s @OhioStateFB

vs. @NDFootball More: https://t.co/PvprPY5aS2 pic.twitter.com/sMrJzGGWE2 — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) September 25, 2023

On3’s social media account explained the numbers in sports terms, and they are still outstanding.

NEWS: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State averaged 10.5M viewers on NBC🔥 That is 'on par' with the 2023 NBA Finals, the 2022 MLB World Series, and 4 times the viewership of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup🤯 (h/t @RossDellenger) pic.twitter.com/fwafkbf0ei — On3 (@On3sports) September 25, 2023

