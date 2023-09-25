Advertisement

Notre Dame sees NBC viewership reach ‘Game of Century’ levels against Ohio State

Michael Chen
·1 min read
4

If you still stewing about Notre Dame football’s weekend, we are right there with you.

There was some good to come out of it, the Irish received three 2025 commitments over the weekend and it seems like everyone was glued to their game against Ohio State.

NBC Sports PR released a statement on the viewership of the highly contested game from Saturday night and the numbers were big. They said that the “thriller averaged 10.5 million viewers – NBC’s most watch regular-seasons college football game since 1993 ‘Game of the Century.”

As the most competitive game in prime time, it wasn’t surprising to hear that plenty of eyes were focused on the matchup.

On3’s social media account explained the numbers in sports terms, and they are still outstanding.

