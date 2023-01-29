Notre Dame sees just 4 players invited to NFL combine

When the NFL scouting combine takes place in Indianapolis in February, Notre Dame will be represented. It won’t be particularly loaded with Golden Domers but it will be represented.

Offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson, tight end Michael Mayer, safety Brandon Joseph, and edge rusher Isaiah Foskey were all invited. None of those players are particularly surprising to hear be invited but perhaps the ones that weren’t come as at least a little bit of surprise.

Both jayson ademilola and Justin Ademilola didn’t get an invitation after having solid careers on Notre Dame’s defensive line. Offensive lineman Josh Lugg was also left of the list of invitees. Perhaps none of the three on their own are that surprising to see get invited but if given those three names I would have guessed at least one would have gotten an invite based simply on what Notre Dame has put in the NFL from their positions in recent years.

Isaiah Foskey

Notre Dame’s all-time sacks leader

Brandon Joseph

Joseph played one year at Notre Dame after transferring from Northwestern

Michael Mayer

Mayer was the best tight end in college football this past season regardless of how the Mackey Award voting went.

Jarrett Patterson

Patterson has been a mainstay on Notre Dame’s offensive line the last few years. He switched from center to guard this past season.

