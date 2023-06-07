Notre Dame secondary ticket prices for 2023 season

If you’re a Notre Dame fan there is nothing like going to Notre Dame Stadium for a game. A walk around campus coupled with some pregame tailgating on a fall Saturday all before an afternoon of football?

81 days and counting, my friends – we’re getting there!

Notre Dame’s schedule features a “big three” of sorts with games against Ohio State, USC, and Clemson, but what are the most expensive tickets on the secondary market to see the Irish this fall?

Thanks to the people at Ticket Smarter we have a bit of an idea. Just because those games mentioned above could very possibly all be top-10 match-ups doesn’t make them the highest-priced, however.

Here are the “get in” prices for each of Notre Dame’s games this year ranked from the cheapest to the most expensive as they were listed June 6 on Ticket Smarter.

Sept. 2 vs. Tennessee State - $51

Notre Dame’s first game ever against an FCS opponent unsurprisingly comes in the cheapest of any game. It’s worth noting the cheapest parking passes available on Ticket Smarter are more expensive for this game than the actual game ticket.

Nov. 18 vs. Wake Forest - $58

Senior day coupled with Sam Hartman taking on his old team may seem like a couple of storylines but aren’t enough to create great demand. What happens to the price if Notre Dame is 9-1 entering that contest though?

Sept. 16 vs. Central Michigan - $72

Remember when this game was scheduled as a thank-you to Central Michigan from Brian Kelly? Well, his heart was in the right place…maybe.

Oct. 28 vs. Pittsburgh - $76

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

A quick look at Pitt’s schedule shows a team that has a chance to be unbeaten when they travel to South Bend. If so and coupled with Notre Dame having no more than one loss at that point, how much more are tickets going to possibly be going for?

Sept. 30 at Duke - $78

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Not necessarily only about this game but what does it tell you about the interest when Notre Dame comes to town if the four lowest-priced games on this list all occur at Notre Dame Stadium?

Oct. 7 at Louisville - $123

It’ll be just the second trip ever to the Bluegrass State for Notre Dame football, the previous coming at Louisville to open 2019. Louisville is a great city to make a weekend out of so I’m guessing plenty of Cardinals fans are likely trying to cash in on the Notre Dame faithful here.

Nov. 25 at Stanford - $145

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

I’m shocked with this game being at this price point. The regular season conclusion, sure, but even when Stanford is good (and it’s been a while) that place seems as full as a midweek matinee at a discount movie theater.

Oct. 14 vs. USC - $178

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

I’m tired of downplaying the Notre Dame-USC rivalry and saying it’s the best intersection rivalry in college football but it’s a fact that it is. It’s also a fact that the pure opposite way these programs traditionally operate, how much they have needed each other historically, and how much both win annually make it one of the best rivalries in all of college football regardless of proximity.

Sept. 9 at NC State - $186

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

For those who end up paying anywhere near this to get in I can only hope that it’s not played in a hurricane like Notre Dame’s previous trip there. And if it is I just hope the offensive game plan isn’t to try to throw 31 times again in said hurricane.

Nov. 4 at Clemson - $260

Like NC State, the last time Notre Dame traveled to Clemson they played in a hurricane. Perhaps this trip Notre Dame won’t wait for an 18-point deficit before deciding to show up. In all seriousness, this is a place on my short list of places I need to catch a game.

Sept. 23 vs. Ohio State - $408

Jonathan Dani

With the direction college football is heading its more than possible that Notre Dame and Ohio State never play again in a regular season. Considering that the $408 to get in suddenly doesn’t sound that bad.

For all reading – if you have tickets and are trying to make a quick buck, please just do two minutes of research and don’t sell out to Buckeyes fans like you did Nebraska and Georgia fans in relatively recent memory.

Aug. 26 vs. Navy (Dublin) - $839

That’s not a mistype. As of this posting, there are only 70 tickets available for this game on Ticket Smarter with the cheapest located in Row W of the lower bowl. I guess if you’re paying all that money to get to Ireland then a few (or several) extra hundred bucks doesn’t seem like all that much.

I was beyond lucky to be gifted a trip to Ireland for the 2012 game and the game was non-competitive but that entire trip was something I’ll hold dear for as long as I live. Hopefully the Irish start the year with another blowout over the Midshipmen.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire