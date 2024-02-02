Notre Dame scores 26 unanswered to pull away from Georgia Tech

Coming off an impressive win at UConn, Notre Dame could have been ready for a letdown against Georgia Tech as it resumed ACC play. Never mind that the Yellow Jackets had lost four of their previous five games. That letdown didn’t happen though. In fact, the Irish completely obliterated their hosts, 85-48.

After the teams were tied at 9 with 6:35 remaining in the first quarter, the Irish (16-4, 6-3) floored the gas pedal. They scored 26 unanswered points and didn’t allow the Jackets (13-9, 4-6) to crack the scoreboard again until for a full quarter’s worth of game time.

Hannah Hidalgo put the exclamation point on the first half by beating the halftime buzzer for the second straight game, this time with a layup after hitting a 3 against the Huskies. The second half became a mere formality.

For the second straight game, Hidalgo set a career scoring high, this time to the tune of 35 points. She also had six steals after not getting any in the last contest, allowing her to reach the 100-steal mark for the season. Rounding out another impressive night for her were eight assists.

Kylee Watson was the only other Irish to reach double figures. She scored 19 points and finished one rebound shy of a double-double.

