Notre Dame savors moment in the Sun with big win | Bret Bloomquist

Steve Angeli's first moment as Notre Dame's newly minted starting quarterback was fraught with peril and opportunity.

In a way he was as good a symbol as any for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, a replacement filling in for an opt-out (Sam Hartman), excited for his first opportunity to show what his future and Notre Dame's future can look like.

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman lifts the trophy, celebrating his 40-8 win against Oregon State in the 90th annual Sun Bowl game on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at El Paso, Texas.

The story of what turned into the Fighting Irish's 40-8 victory over Oregon State revolved around Notre Dame's dominant defense pushing around a Beaver offense that was overmatched after opt-outs and a suspension.

That began with a first-series stop, but the ensuing Beaver punt backed up Notre Dame to it's own 4-yard line, and on came Angeli with a new corps of receivers, running backs and tackles making their first starts.

"I told the guys in the huddle, 96 yards sounds pretty good for a touchdown," Angeli said. "They laughed. I stepped on the field for a second, you hear the Irish fans yell, I took a second, looked around, enjoyed that moment.

"But it's not different from any practice, work on backed-up situations, we were prepared for that."

The 96-yard touchdown drive, heavy on runs with a 55-yard pass mixed in, set a tone for what turned into a Notre Dame blowout.

So much of success in non-championship bowl games comes down to who wants to be playing in December, and increasingly enough players don't want that risk that the depth charts don't look much like they did in November.

The upshot is that the players who eventually do come out of the locker rooms want to be there. They may not have the experience, but they have the will.

"You saw that ownership, 'Okay, let's get to work, let's make the most of this opportunity,'" Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. "This group was committed.

"All I kept trying to get them to understand was how important this game was for so many different reasons: the Sun Bowl; the chance to get to 10 wins; back-to-back bowl wins.

"This was a great opportunity against a good opponent. They owned it, they bought in, they prepared the way you have to prepare."

Ultimately Notre Dame won because its fill-ins, its depth, was better than Oregon State's, as the Beavers never found any kind of rhythm on offense and its defense eventually got beaten down.

That started hitting high gear after Oregon State faked a punt with 3:29 to play, which the Irish were sitting on. The Irish turned the field position into a 14-0 halftime lead and they were on their way.

"Coach (Marty) Biagi called spy, expecting something was up," Freeman said. "He said he saw some discussions on their sideline and ended up calling spy. That was a great call. To stop that punt was huge."

Realistically something like a fake punt was Oregon State's best chance to kick-start its offense, but like everything else they tried, it went nowhere.

"I'm not a hindsight person, I don't know when a good time is to fake a punt," Oregon State interim coach Kefense Hynson said. "I'm not afraid of anything. I thought that was the right thing to do so we did it. It didn't work so it sucked, the worst play call in the history of football, I own that. I don't live to high, I don't live too low.

"We needed to do something to try to get a spark. It didn't work, it didn't work, you live and learn. I'm not going to lose any sleep over that one."

The stuffed fake ended up being the pivotal point in the game, but if it hadn't been that play, it would have been another. Notre Dame won because their defense was better than Oregon State's offense, by a large margin.

"They are one of the top 10 defenses in the country so it's not like this is some kind of anomaly," Hynson said. "We knew going into the game we really needed to work to get some points. We shot our shot. They have a really good defense, it wasn't our day."

The game spun out from there.

"Defensively we did an unbelievable job," Freeman said. "Coach (Al) Golden has had that defense prepared all year long. I'd be lying if I said I was surprised; I wasn't, I expected all that defense.

"When you're playing well on defense, now it gives your offense a chance to get some confidence and move the ball. It started on the first series, we start on the minus-4 and go 96 yards and score a touchdown.

"As you play well on one side of the ball, and we were dominant on that defensive side, it makes everybody feel confident. I'm proud of the way they executed."

For the defense, that peaked with a fourth-quarter safety, which came after a review overturned the ruling on the field that Oregon State got out of its end zone. As the review unfolded, the partisan Notre Dame crowd was chanting for those two points.

"The crowd was awesome," defensive back Benjamin Morrison said. "Being in El Paso, Texas, you look to the right and there's green fans everywhere. They were chanting, kind of like 'Rudy, Rudy'. They were chanting 'Safety,' it was cool."

That was the kind of day in the Sun Notre Dame enjoyed.

