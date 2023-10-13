Will Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman save his best for USC?

Sam Hartman is a man in search of a moment at Notre Dame.

No. 25 Louisville picked up a program-defining win last Saturday, upsetting Hartman and 10th-ranked Notre Dame, 33-20, in front of a sellout crowd.

The loss ended Notre Dame’s pursuit of the College Football Playoff, but there is still a ton to play for in 2023 for the Fighting Irish. A New Year’s Six bowl is still in play.

Beating USC is its own reward in South Bend.

Hartman struggled last week against Louisville, throwing three interceptions. He was sacked five times in the loss. Hartman had 22 completions on 38 attemps, with 254 yards, 2 touchdowns, and the three picks.

This game versus USC is a season-defining moment for the Trojans as well as Sam Hartman. The Wake Forest transfer still has a chance to leave a memorable imprint on the season against Caleb Williams and USC. If Hartman wins this game, he will leave Notre Dame with a very special and cherished memory. USC-Notre Dame games confer immortality on the winners. This is why college football players come to Notre Dame and USC.

The Trojans hope this won’t be the one game in which Hartman breaks out and shines.

