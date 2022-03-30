Notre Dame’s Sam Brunelle enters transfer portal

To the surprise of few, if any, Notre Dame men’s basketball standout Blake Wesley has announced that he’s entering the NBA draft. It took only one season in college for Wesley to realize he’s ready for the next level. On the same day, a player on the women’s basketball team also announced she’s ready to move on. However, Sam Brunelle isn’t turning professional, but rather entering the transfer portal:

Forever grateful to be Irish, onto the next chapter…☘️💚 pic.twitter.com/R5ghKqGOWt — Samantha Brunelle (@SamBrunelle_33) March 30, 2022

Brunelle was hampered by injuries at various times during her three seasons with the Irish, but she missed only one game in 2021-22, coming off the bench every time. For her Irish career, the 6-foot-2 forward averaged 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.6% from the field. As a freshman, she started all 31 games and had a double-digit scoring average for her only time in her collegiate career so far.

Best of luck to Brunelle in her future endeavors, and we hope she will become a key piece to whatever program she joins.

