Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts wins Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Not many expected Notre Dame football safety Xavier Watts to have a huge year, but it was a pleasant surprise for Irish fans.

The senior would lead the country in interceptions with seven, also causing and recovering a fumble. Tack on 47 total tackles, and that’s quite the season for a safety.

It was more than enough to get the attention of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy committee, because on Monday night, Watts won the award. The award goes out annually to the best defensive player in college football, and he becomes the first Notre Dame player to win the award since linebacker Manti Te’o in 2012.

X gon’ win it The best defensive player in college football. Congratulations to Xavier Watts on being the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner. #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/6XrFJQrUrA — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 5, 2023

A massive honor for Watts, who came into the program as a wide receiver. It’s safe to say that the position switch paid off. Congrats Xavier!

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire