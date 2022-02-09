Notre Dame’s Ryan Bischel is Big Ten’s First Star of the Week

For the third week in a row, a Notre Dame player has been named one of the Big Ten’s Stars of the Week. This time, it’s Ryan Bischel taking home the honor, and he’s the conference’s First Star of the Week. This comes after back-to-back weeks of Ryder Rolston and Spencer Stastney getting the Third Star. Bischel is joined this week by Second Star Mason Lohrei of Ohio State and Third Star Carl Fish of Minnesota.

Bischel won both starts against Penn State over the past weekend, making 67 out of a possible 69 saves. The second game saw him make 35 saves for the shutout. That brought him to a 10-4-0 record, a .930 save percentage and a conference-leading GAA of 1.93.

This is the second time an Irish player has been named the Big Ten First Star of the Week. Max Ellis earned the honor Nov. 23.

The Irish continue their season Thursday and Friday at Wisconsin.

