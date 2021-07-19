Notre Dame running back Williams makes prestigious pre-season list

Annual the Maxwell Award goes out to the best player in college football, regardless of position. Previous winners of the award include last year’s Heisman winner DeVonta Smith, 2020’s NFL number one overall pick Joe Burrow and former Notre Dame stars Manti Te’o and Brady Quinn.

Today, the Maxwell Award gave us a preview of who they believe will be among the best players in the country, and Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams was among the best in the nation. It’s a pretty impressive feat for Williams, as he is just entering his sophomore year, not many underclassmen have won the award.

𝙼𝚊𝚡𝚠𝚎𝚕𝚕 𝙰𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚍 𝚆𝚊𝚝𝚌𝚑 𝙻𝚒𝚜𝚝 Sophomore running back @Kyrenwilliams23 was named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, presented to the nation’s top overall college player. ➡️ https://t.co/WVoDerom9S#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/1SveBiCB8n — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 19, 2021

It would be an impressive feat for Williams to be included in the pre-season watch list, as big things are expected from the running back. He will undoubtedly be a focal point in the offense, especially after senior quarterback Ian Book departed.

Williams will look to have back-to-back 1,000-yard season for the Irish, after going for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground last year. He added another 313-yards and another score through the air as well. If Williams can get to around 2,000 total yards from scrimmage, he’ll squarely be in the mix to win the prestigious award.