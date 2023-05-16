Notre Dame running back and Louisiana native Logan Diggs transfers to LSU football

BATON ROUGE – Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs is transferring to LSU football, Diggs announced on Tuesday.

Diggs, a junior, attended Archbishop Rummel and was the No. 17 recruit in Louisiana, according to 247Sports Composite, before signing with Notre Dame as a part of the 2021 class and played under coach Brian Kelly for one season before leaving for LSU.

At 6-foot and 214 pounds, Diggs had 820 rushing yards and averaged 5.0 yards per carry last season with four touchdowns and 211 receiving yards.

With Diggs, the Tigers add a seventh scholarship running back who provides more stability to a depleted LSU running backs room.

The Tigers have four returning running backs, including John Emery Jr., Noah Cain, Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams, and have signed two freshman backs in Kaleb Jackson and Trey Holly.

But Williams and Goodwin were out during spring practices with injuries. Kelly was optimistic that Williams would be ready for preseason practices but was more skeptical with Goodwin being ready.

"Armoni is probably the one that has a question mark in terms of where he's going to be," Kelly said to The Advocate on Thursday. "That gave us some pause. I think Josh will be ready. At what level he'll be is a question mark."

And Emery, who has already missed one season and two games due to being academically ineligible, was away from the team during the spring to focus on his academics.

"Obviously, we've left the door open for him," Kelly said to The Advocate. "We like John. We're pulling for him like everybody else is. We want to see him succeed. But he has challenges in front of him that he's got to take care of.

"We've given him all the resources necessary for him to get this done. He's right in the middle of exams, and they're going to be meaningful for him."

