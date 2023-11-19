Notre Dame routs Wake Forest 45-7: Immediate Takeaways

Notre Dame didn’t have the fastest of starts on their 2023 senior day but at the end of the afternoon it was enough for a 45-7 victory over Wake Forest to move to 8-3 on the season.

All that remains for Notre Dame this regular season is a trip west to Stanford next weekend to close the year and hopefully secure their ninth win of the season for the second-straight year.

What went well in Notre Dame’s blowout victory of Wake Forest on Saturday?

And what didn’t exactly click for the Fighting Irish?

Here are our instant takeaways from the senior day victory.

Hartman, Irish overcome slow offensive start

Senior days are always a little bit weird and as has largely been the case this season, Notre Dame’s offense was slow to go early on. They wound up with 17 first half points but a 2-of-6 start by Sam Hartman was hardly inspiring but he bounced back to have a solid day in his final regular season home game. Also troubling was Notre Dame’s final offensive drive before halftime where a lesson in how not to manage the clock as they made countless mistakes.

It wasn’t a pretty start whatsoever, but it was still a dominating win against an inferior foe. Hartman finished the day 21-29 passing for 277-yards and four touchdowns.

Wide Receiver Streak Ends!

For the first time since New Year’s Day 2022, Notre Dame had a wide receiver haul in 100-yards receiving. That happened as freshman Rico Flores had a stellar showing, catching eight passes for 102-yards. The 2022 Fiesta Bowl, Marcus Freeman’s first game as Notre Dame head coach, was the last time a Fighting Irish wide receiver went for over 100 yards (Kevin Austin and Lorenzo Styles both did).

Flores pulling in eight receptions gave him 25 for the year, the most by a true freshman at Notre Dame since at least 2010.

Defense Dominant Again

The @NDFootball defense held its opponents to just eight touchdowns in Notre Dame Stadium this year (3 pass, 5 rush) – the least amount since the 2012 team held their opponents to 6 (5 pass, 1 rush). — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) November 19, 2023

Notre Dame’s defense flat-out dominated Wake Forest as the Demon Deacons saw their only score come after a trick play. It was another strong showing from a unit that has played at an extremely high level this season. Howard Cross III had another big game, leading the way with nine tackles up front while the Irish were also able to record three sacks.

Special Teams Shows Up

Special teams at Notre Dame were slow to start in 2023 but they’ve come on strong in the playmaking category of late. Despite a badly missed field goal attempt early, Notre Dame was able to block a field goal (resulted in six-point swing) and also recover a suprise onside kick early in the second half. It might not be Punt Block U like it was a year ago but Marty Biagi has this unit making plays and is getting creative in order to get it done.

Playaction and RPOs!

“What in the wide world of sports was that?”

That was my exact thought when Notre Dame forced the fumble early in the second half and immediately ran a playaction pass deep from Hartman to Eli Raridon to extend the lead. There were clearly more playaction passes and RPOs (run-pass option) plays called this week which was a step in the right direction.

Where was it two months ago, though?

Estime's Notre Dame Stadium Farewell?

If that was the last time we’ll see Audric Estime at Notre Dame Stadium then it was a strong way to go out. No, he didn’t have a truly massive day but thanks to a good amount of second half carries (where was that against Clemson?) he was able to get over 100 yards and find the end zone.

Estime is now over 1,100 rushing yards for the year and could creep into Notre Dame’s top 10 as a single season rusher depending how Stanford goes and if he plays in the bowl game.

Bumslayers?

I don’t love ending on a low note but certain number stuck out to me as Saturday’s game ended.

Notre Dame beat up another inferior opponent, besting Wake Forest 45-7. Wake Forest was the sixth team Notre Dame has played to date that is not yet bowl eligible.

Against teams that are not currently bowl eligible (or are an FCS team in Tennessee State’s case), Notre Dame has averaged 50.4 points per game this year.

Against teams that currently are bowl eligible? That average falls to just 28.5 and is aided largely by the 48 points Notre Dame scored against USC with the defense and special teams contributing largely to that.

Next Up: Revenge on Stanford

Next up for Notre Dame is the 2023 regular season finale at Stanford. Stanford has struggled again this year, especially on defense, but this is a team that walked into Notre Dame Stadium and stunned the Irish a season ago.

Win and a nine-win regular season becomes a reality with a chance at 10 in the bowl game. It’s not what you make as a preseason goal but it’s the reality of the 2023 Irish and what we’ll certainly be rooting for.

