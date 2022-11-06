Notre Dame routs No. 4 Clemson: Instant takeaways from blowout upset

Notre Dame played what was its most impressive and complete game a week ago when they routed Syracuse in upstate New York. Fast forward a week and Notre Dame has its most impressive win in quite some time for the blue and gold after dominating No. 4 Clemson to the tune of a 28-7 victory Saturday night.

Special teams were huge early in setting the tone and the running game was absurd. Put it all together and Marcus Freeman has now matched Brian Kelly’s for total victories over top-five opponents while at Notre Dame.

Here are a few instant thoughts and takeaways from Notre Dame’s dominating victory.

Special Teams Sets the Tone

It’s only been nine games but it feels like a lifetime ago that we sat through Notre Dame being “Fair Catch University”. The special teams were anything but special and the best compliment you could give them for years were that they didn’t mess things up.

Times have changed and it’s the biggest example of coaching mattering that you could ever dream of. Brian Mason is a legit star of a special teams coach and his unit takes on his personality. The entire tone of the game was set with Jordan Botelho’s blocked punt and Prince Kollie’s scoop-and-score. Isaiah Foskey was inches from having another blocked punt shortly after.

This unit is a must-watch and a difference-maker after sleepwalking for the better part of a decade.

Dominating Run Game

Clemson came into Saturday night allowing 87.9 rushing yards per game. No, I didn’t forget to type a 1 in front of that. 87.9 rushing yards per game. Clemson’s defensive line is widely regarded as one of, if not the best in the nation. With all of that said:

Notre Dame kicked the living you-know-what out of Clemson up front Saturday night. It was an evening when midwest winds were unpleasant and thriving which meant you knew what was coming. Despite that, Notre Dame kept things relatively simple and plowed ahead again and again at will and simply embarrassed the Clemson defensive front.

Some will make excuses about the cold or wind. Go ahead and let them speak their nothing-thoughts. Any excuse made is invalid as this was a simple butt-kicking up front. Credit goes to Tommy Rees for keeping it simple and Harry Hiestand as Notre Dame’s offensive line played a phenomenal game.

Notre Dame owns the ACC

In case you were wondering, Saturday was the 27th-straight regular-season win for Notre Dame over ACC opponents. That goes all the way back to the awful 2016 season that saw senior day spoiled by a Virginia Tech victory over the Irish on a cold November afternoon.

Perhaps this week I’ll look up how many conference games each ACC team has won in that time. My guess is 27 gets Notre Dame pretty high up the overall list.

Defensive Dominance

We’ll dive into the stats as the night turns to the morning here at Fighting Irish Wire headquarters but take this in. Notre Dame allowed Clemson to cross midfield just once before the lead was 21-0. When Clemson entered Irish territory a second time it was put to an end by a young man we’ll talk in-depth about shortly making a 98-yard house call. I know Clemson’s offense isn’t anything exciting but this was a next-level effort by Al Golden’s defense.

Benjamin Morrison - Your table is ready.

Benjamin Harrison has gotten a lot of playing time as a true freshman and had his ups and downs. Last week Syracuse targeted him early and had success. You pretty much knew Clemson would try to do the same on Saturday.

To say Harrison answered the bell would be an understatement for the ages. He honest to God made me have Kyle Hamilton flashbacks with his interception of Cade Klubnik and his house call shortly after put the game on ice. His development going from pretty good to having a career night against a top-five team, all still in his freshman year, is a fantastic development for Notre Dame.

Props to Tommy Rees

I am often torn on Tommy Rees as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator. There are times I think he makes absolute chicken salad out of chicken-you-know-what but other times I think he gets too cute. I’ve never called plays outside of a video game and won’t pretend to be an expert at it. However, you can’t tell me Rees doesn’t get in his own way on a fairly frequent basis.

Guess what, though? Tommy Rees didn’t tonight. The simple was there all night long and he didn’t get cute. He continued to pound, pound, and pound some more against a Clemson defensive front that is as good statistically as any nationally. Sometimes it’s not easy to keep doing the same thing but Rees did that Saturday night and was rewarded handsomely for doing so.

Field Storming

I haven’t seen it but in case it’s out there: save the field-storming complaints.

I don’t care if “You’re Notre Dame!”

The Marshall and Stanford debacles happened at Notre Dame Stadium this year. Notre Dame just beat the brakes off the No. 4 Clemson Tigers. If anything the students should run back up into the stands and storm it again just for good measure.

Tonight was a turning point for Notre Dame under Marcus Freeman. Buckle up. Things are about to get really fun for the Fighting Irish faithful.

