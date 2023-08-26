Notre Dame routs Navy: Instant Takeaways

No. 13 Notre Dame spent all day Saturday taking down Navy in the 2023 college football season-opener. The Irish scored touchdowns on their first five possessions in the lopsided victory.

For Notre Dame, it’s their third win all-time in Ireland, this one being the first with the Irish serving as the home team in front of the Irish.

Navy is rebuilding a bit and breaking in a somewhat new styled offense, but a 42-0 victory over anyone is something you’ll gladly take in Week 1.

So what do you take away from this game and what is significant as the calendar flips to September and the season starts to take off?

Here are a handful of instant takeaways from Notre Dame’s dominating victory.

All-Purpose Estime

Audric Estime wasted no time making an impact Saturday as the leading back of the five-headed monster in Notre Dame’s backfield was stellar. Estime totaled 51-yards on the game’s opening drive, capping it with a one-yard scoring plunge.

His workload understandably slowed as the game went on but as I’ve mentioned at different times this off-season, he could easily have a bigger impact this year while putting up smaller numbers. That’s because…

Truly Loaded Backfield

Five different running backs got carries for Notre Dame on Saturday and although nobody broke 100-yards, an impact was clearly made by all. Four of the five players had runs of nine-yards or more as the depth the Irish have at running back is undeniable.

Consider this: the fifth head on Notre Dame’s running back monster (Devyn Ford on Saturday) is good enough to have scored a touchdown in the Cotton Bowl during his time at Penn State.

First Down Domination

Own first down and own the game. I don’t know if that’s actually a football saying but it should be.

Notre Dame averaged 9.9 yards per play on first down through their first five possessions. As you can probably imagine, those five possessions ended with a lot of points. 35, in fact.

Keep doing that and this offense will go places Notre Dame hasn’t seen in a long while.

Hartman as good as advertised

I don’t believe Sam Hartman is going to walk on water back to the States from Ireland, but he certainly did look good. Hartman wasn’t perfect as he was off on timing on a couple throws but for his first go-around in a new offense, he looked the part of a marquee college quarterback.

My biggest Hartman takeaway is how patient he is, how he can look downfield without having to tuck and run. That’s something Notre Dame quarterbacks haven’t done with any regularity in far too long.

No Second Half Letdown

A year ago we saw Notre Dame hold a 35-13 lead on Navy, only for Notre Dame’s offense to fail to show up for the second half. The Irish held on to a 35-32 victory that day but it wasn’t pretty.

To Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame’s credit, there was no let down on Saturday. The touchdown drive to make it 28-0 just before halftime essentially ended things and a quick stop followed by another quick score only furthered the point to start the second half.

We can say “it’s only Navy” a million times but its noteworthy and praiseworthy compared to a season ago.

Memorable Freshman First Touches

I’ve been following Notre Dame football for a very long time and I can’t remember seeing a preseason depth chart have as many freshmen on the two-deep as this years, besides perhaps 2007.

There will be a learning curve at times but major props to Jadarian Price and Jaden Greathouse. Not only did the freshmen score in their Irish debuts, they scored on their first career collegiate touches.

42-0 or 42-3...which is worse?

Ireland is a long trip to make to not score any points so part of me gets why Navy decided to kick a field goal down by 42-points late. However, at that point is it not more embarrassing to score three points than it is to get shut out?

