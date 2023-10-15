Notre Dame rolling against USC as Caleb Williams throws 3 interceptions

Xavier Watts of Notre Dame was on a mission in the first half of Saturday’s game with USC.

Watts was looking to make sure the Fighting Irish dealt the Trojans their first defeat.

He also was looking to ruin USC QB Caleb Williams’ chance to repeat as Heisman Trophy winner.

Watts had two picks of Williams and Notre Dame led 17-3 late in the second quarter.

1. USC QB and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams had thrown one INT all year. 2. He’s thrown two against Notre Dame, and Xavier Watts has both. pic.twitter.com/1Ym5U0XZeH — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 15, 2023

Williams was picked for the third time in the half on USC’s next drive. That interception was by Benjamin Morrison.

Notre Dame scored on all three turnovers and led 24-3.

