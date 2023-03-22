Notre Dame reportedly hires Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry as next head coach

Micah Shrewsberry will take over a Notre Dame program that has stagnated over the last few years. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

A strong run at Penn State has landed head coach Micah Shrewsberry a new job.

Notre Dame is finalizing a seven-year deal with the coach after two seasons with the Nittany Lions, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. The Irish have reportedly identified him as their top target for the last two weeks and will introduce him on Friday.

Penn State offered Shrewsberry a lucrative contract extension to stay, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Shrewsberry will fill a position vacated by Mike Brey, the winningest coach in Notre Dame history who announced he was leaving the program earlier this year after 22 seasons in South Bend, but not retiring. It has been a rough few years for Notre Dame, which went 11-21 this season and 3-17 in ACC play.

The program has reached the NCAA tournament once since 2017 and finished the season below .500 three times in that span.

Why Notre Dame hired Micah Shrewsberry

In Shrewsberry, the Irish will be getting a coach who energized an even more moribund program at Penn State. The Nittany Lions hadn't made the tournament since 2011 when Shrewsberry took over in 2021, but he changed that in Year 2 with a 23-14 record and run to the Big Ten tournament final, where they lost to Purdue.

The first round of March Madness became a showcase for Shrewsberry and Penn State, which clobbered Texas A&M, 76-59, as a No. 10 seed before losing to No. 2 Texas. The Irish were apparently impressed.

Shrewsberry loomed as an attractive candidate in this year's coaching cycle. There was some speculation he could be a candidate for Georgetown, which ended up hiring Ed Cooley, while Penn State did its best to keep him for Year 3.

Before Penn State, Shrewsberry worked as an assistant coach with stints at Purdue, the Boston Celtics and Butler, and also worked as head coach at IU South Bend, only a few miles from his new job. The 46-year-old coach has plenty of ties to the local area in Indiana as an Indianapolis native with degrees from Hanover and Indiana State.