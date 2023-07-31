Notre Dame releases green alternate jerseys for Ohio State game

When Ohio State travels to South Bend, Indiana for its road matchup against Notre Dame, the Buckeyes will not be facing players clad in the traditional blue, white and gold uniform.

Instead, the Fighting Irish are going green.

Notre Dame football released pictures of the team's green alternate jerseys it will wear against Ohio State Sept. 23 at Notre Dame Stadium, consisting of green jerseys, pants and cleats with white lettering and gold trim to go with the Fighting Irish's traditional gold helmet.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman helped with the rollout, releasing a parody video of "Jerry Maguire," where he repeats the refrain "Show me the green jersey" while on the phone with running back Audric Estime and quarterback Sam Hartman.

"Notre Dame has the baddest uniforms," Freeman continues.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Ohio State is an 8.5-point favorite against Notre Dame after the Buckeyes opened the 2022 season with a 21-10 win against the Fighting Irish.

Ohio State will kick off against Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 on NBC.

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m. or 3:30 p.m./4 p.m.

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

