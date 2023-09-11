Notre Dame releases depth chart for Central Michigan game
Notre Dame sits at 3-0 on the college football season and ranked 11th nationally in the US LBM Coaches Poll while they’re rated even higher in the AP Poll.
4-0 appears on the horizon as Notre Dame has a date with Central Michigan (1-1) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Consider it a tuneup for the Irish as Ohio State comes calling next weekend in one of the most anticipated games at Notre Dame Stadium in some time.
Notre Dame has released their updated depth chart for the Central Michigan contest. It’s worth noting, graduate senior linebacker JD Bertrand, who suffered a head injury against North Carolina State, is still listed as a starter.
Here is how the entire Fighting Irish squad is set to lineup on Saturday.
Quarterback
QB1 – #10 Sam Hartman, Gr. Senior
QB2 – #18 Steve Angeli, RS-Freshman
Running Back
RB1 – #7 Audric Estime, Junior
RB2 – #3 Gi’Bran Payne, RS-Freshman
or – #24 Jadarian Price, RS-Freshman
or – #28 Devyn Ford, Junior
or – #12 Jeremiyah Love, Freshman
Wide Receiver
WR1 – #83 Jayden Thomas, Junior
WR2 – #0 Deion Colzie, Junior
WR1 – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior
WR2 – #19 Jaden Greathouse, Freshman
WR1 – Tobias Merriweather, Sophomore
WR2 – #17 Rico Flores Jr., Freshman
Tight End
TE1 – #88 Mitchell Evans, Junior
TE2 – #85 Holden Staes, Sophomore
TE3 – #38 Davis Sherwood, Junior
Left Tackle
LT1 – #76 Joe Alt, Junior
LT2 – #79 Tosh Baker, Senior
Left Guard
LG1 – #78 Pat Coogan, Sophomore
LG2 – #74 Billy Schrauth, Sophomore
Center
C1 – #52 Zeke Correll, Junior
C2 – #70 Ashton Craig, R-Freshman
Right Guard
RG1 – #50 Rocco Spindler, Junior
RG2 – #73 Andrew Kristofic, Junior
Right Tackle
RT1 – #54 Blake Fisher, Junior
RT2 – #59 Aamil Wagner, Sophomore
Vyper
V1 – #12 Jordan Botelho, Junior
V2 – #44 Junior Tuihalamaka, Sophomore
or – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore
Defensive Tackle
DT1 – #99 Rylie Mills, Senior
DT2 – #47 Jason Onye, Junior
or – #41 Donovan Hinish, Sophomore
Defensive Tackle
DT1 – #56 Howard Cross III, Graduate-Senior
DT2 – #92 Aidan Keanaaina, Junior
or – #41 Donovan Hinish, Sophomore
Defensive End
DE1 – #1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Senior
or – #31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior
DE2 – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore
Weakside Linebacker (Will)
WLB1 – #8 Marist Liufau, Junior
WLB2 – #23 Jaiden Ausberry, Freshman
Middle Linebacker (Mike)
MLB1 – #27 JD Bertrand, Senior
MLB2 – #34 Drayk Bowen, Freshman
Rover
R1 – #24 Jack Kiser, Senior
R2 – #3 Jaylen Sneed, Sophomore
Cornerbacks
CB1 – #5 Cam Hart, Senior
CB2 – #7 Jaden Mickey, Sophomore
CB1 – #20 Benjamin Morrison, Sophomore
CB2 – #29 Christian Gray, Freshman
or – #6 Clarence Lewis, Junior
Safety
Left Safety:
LS1 – #2 DJ Brown, Graduate-Senior
LS2 – #9 Antonio Carter II, Graduate-Senior
or #13 Thomas Harper, Graduate-Senior
Right Safety:
RS1 – #0 Xavier Watts, Senior
RS2 – #11 Ramon Henderson, Senior
Carter has changed his number from 4 to 9 for the remainder of the season.
Specialists
Kickoffs and Placekicker: #32 Spencer Shrader, Graduate-Senior
Punter: #14 Bryce McFerson, Sophomore
Long Snapper: #65 Michael Vinson, Graduate-Senior
Holder: #16 Dylan Devezin, Sophomore
Punt Returner: #2 Chris Tyree, Senior
and – #29 Matt Salerno, Graduate-Senior
Kick Returner: #24 Jadarian Price, Sophomore
and – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior
More Notre Dame-Central Michigan Content
[lawrence-related id=76213,76271,76269,76263,76186,76150]