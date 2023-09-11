Notre Dame releases depth chart for Central Michigan game

Notre Dame sits at 3-0 on the college football season and ranked 11th nationally in the US LBM Coaches Poll while they’re rated even higher in the AP Poll.

4-0 appears on the horizon as Notre Dame has a date with Central Michigan (1-1) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Consider it a tuneup for the Irish as Ohio State comes calling next weekend in one of the most anticipated games at Notre Dame Stadium in some time.

Notre Dame has released their updated depth chart for the Central Michigan contest. It’s worth noting, graduate senior linebacker JD Bertrand, who suffered a head injury against North Carolina State, is still listed as a starter.

Here is how the entire Fighting Irish squad is set to lineup on Saturday.

Quarterback

QB1 – #10 Sam Hartman, Gr. Senior

QB2 – #18 Steve Angeli, RS-Freshman

Running Back

RB1 – #7 Audric Estime, Junior

RB2 – #3 Gi’Bran Payne, RS-Freshman

or – #24 Jadarian Price, RS-Freshman

or – #28 Devyn Ford, Junior

or – #12 Jeremiyah Love, Freshman

Wide Receiver

WR1 – #83 Jayden Thomas, Junior

WR2 – #0 Deion Colzie, Junior

WR1 – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior

WR2 – #19 Jaden Greathouse, Freshman

WR1 – Tobias Merriweather, Sophomore

WR2 – #17 Rico Flores Jr., Freshman

Tight End

TE1 – #88 Mitchell Evans, Junior

TE2 – #85 Holden Staes, Sophomore

TE3 – #38 Davis Sherwood, Junior

Left Tackle

LT1 – #76 Joe Alt, Junior

LT2 – #79 Tosh Baker, Senior

Left Guard

LG1 – #78 Pat Coogan, Sophomore

LG2 – #74 Billy Schrauth, Sophomore

Center

C1 – #52 Zeke Correll, Junior

C2 – #70 Ashton Craig, R-Freshman

Right Guard

RG1 – #50 Rocco Spindler, Junior

RG2 – #73 Andrew Kristofic, Junior

Right Tackle

RT1 – #54 Blake Fisher, Junior

RT2 – #59 Aamil Wagner, Sophomore

Vyper

V1 – #12 Jordan Botelho, Junior

V2 – #44 Junior Tuihalamaka, Sophomore

or – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore

Defensive Tackle

DT1 – #99 Rylie Mills, Senior

DT2 – #47 Jason Onye, Junior

or – #41 Donovan Hinish, Sophomore

Defensive Tackle

DT1 – #56 Howard Cross III, Graduate-Senior

DT2 – #92 Aidan Keanaaina, Junior

or – #41 Donovan Hinish, Sophomore

Defensive End

DE1 – #1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Senior

or – #31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior

DE2 – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore

Weakside Linebacker (Will)

WLB1 – #8 Marist Liufau, Junior

WLB2 – #23 Jaiden Ausberry, Freshman

Middle Linebacker (Mike)

MLB1 – #27 JD Bertrand, Senior

MLB2 – #34 Drayk Bowen, Freshman

Rover

R1 – #24 Jack Kiser, Senior

R2 – #3 Jaylen Sneed, Sophomore

Cornerbacks

CB1 – #5 Cam Hart, Senior

CB2 – #7 Jaden Mickey, Sophomore

CB1 – #20 Benjamin Morrison, Sophomore

CB2 – #29 Christian Gray, Freshman

or – #6 Clarence Lewis, Junior

Safety

Left Safety:

LS1 – #2 DJ Brown, Graduate-Senior

LS2 – #9 Antonio Carter II, Graduate-Senior

or #13 Thomas Harper, Graduate-Senior

Right Safety:

RS1 – #0 Xavier Watts, Senior

RS2 – #11 Ramon Henderson, Senior

Carter has changed his number from 4 to 9 for the remainder of the season.

Specialists

Kickoffs and Placekicker: #32 Spencer Shrader, Graduate-Senior

Punter: #14 Bryce McFerson, Sophomore

Long Snapper: #65 Michael Vinson, Graduate-Senior

Holder: #16 Dylan Devezin, Sophomore

Punt Returner: #2 Chris Tyree, Senior

and – #29 Matt Salerno, Graduate-Senior

Kick Returner: #24 Jadarian Price, Sophomore

and – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior

