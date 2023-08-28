Notre Dame releases depth chart for Tennessee State game

The week after Notre Dame plays Navy traditionally means the trainers room is full of bodies. Fortunately for the Irish, no major injuries occurred this year against Navy and the roster remains fully intact headed into Week 2 against Tennessee State.

Notre Dame is set to open the official home portion of the 2023 season Saturday when they take on their first-ever FCS foe, Tennessee State. The Tigers are coached by former Ohio State star and Heisman Trophy winner, Eddie George.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.

Below is how the Notre Dame depth chart appears upon being released on Monday of gameweek.

Quarterback

Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

QB1 – #10 Sam Hartman, Gr. Senior

QB2 – #18 Steve Angeli, RS-Freshman

Running Back

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

RB1 – #7 Audric Estime, Junior

RB2 – #3 Gi’Bran Payne, RS-Freshman

or – #24 Jadarian Price, RS-Freshman

or – #28 Devyn Ford, Junior

or – #12 Jeremiyah Love, Freshman

Wide Receiver

Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

WR1 – #83 Jayden Thomas, Junior

WR2 – #0 Deion Colzie, Junior

WR1 – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior

WR2 – #19 Jaden Greathouse, Freshman

WR1 – Tobias Merriweather, Sophomore

WR2 – #17 Rico Flores Jr., Freshman

or – #29 Matt Salerno, Senior

Tight End

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

TE1 – #88 Mitchell Evans, Junior

TE2 – #85 Holden Staes, Sophomore

TE3 – #38 Davis Sherwood, Junior

Left Tackle

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

LT1 – #76 Joe Alt, Junior

LT2 – #79 Tosh Baker, Senior

Left Guard

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

LG1 – #78 Pat Coogan, Sophomore

LG2 – #74 Billy Schrauth, Sophomore

Center

USA TODAY SPORTS

C1 – #52 Zeke Correll, Junior

C2 – #70 Ashton Craig, R-Freshman

Right Guard

Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

RG1 – #50 Rocco Spindler, Junior

RG2 – #73 Andrew Kristofic, Junior

Right Tackle

Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

RT1 – #54 Blake Fisher, Junior

RT2 – #59 Aamil Wagner, Sophomore

Vyper

USA TODAY SPORTS

V1 – #12 Jordan Botelho, Junior

V2 – #44 Junior Tuihalamaka, Sophomore

or – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore

Defensive Tackle

USA TODAY SPORTS

DT1 – #99 Rylie Mills, Senior

DT2 – #47 Jason Onye, Junior

or – #41 Donovan Hinish, Sophomore

Defensive Tackle

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

DT1 – #56 Howard Cross III, Graduate-Senior

DT2 – #97 Gabriel Rubio, Junior

Defensive End

USA TODAY SPORTS

DE1 – #1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Senior

or – #31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior

DE2 – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore

Weakside Linebacker (Will)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

WLB1 – #8 Marist Liufau, Junior

WLB2 – #23 Jaiden Ausberry, Freshman

Middle Linebacker (Mike)

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

MLB1 – #27 JD Bertrand, Senior

MLB2 – #34 Drayk Bowen, Freshman

Rover

Photo Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

R1 – #24 Jack Kiser, Senior

R2 – #3 Jaylen Sneed, Sophomore

Cornerbacks

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

CB1 – #5 Cam Hart, Senior

CB2 – #7 Jaden Mickey, Sophomore

CB1 – #20 Benjamin Morrison, Sophomore

CB2 – #29 Christian Gray, Freshman

or – #6 Clarence Lewis, Junior

Safety

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Left Safety:

LS1 – #2 DJ Brown, Graduate-Senior

LS2 – #4 Antonio Carter II, Graduate-Senior

or #13 Thomas Harper, Graduate-Senior

Right Safety:

RS1 – #0 Xavier Watts, Senior

RS2 – #11 Ramon Henderson, Senior

Specialists

Kickoffs and Placekicker: #32 Spencer Shrader, Graduate-Senior

Matt Cashore – USA TODAY Sports

Punter: #14 Bryce McFerson, Sophomore

Long Snapper: #65 Michael Vinson, Graduate-Senior

Holder: #16 Dylan Devezin, Sophomore

Punt Returner: #2 Chris Tyree, Senior

and – #29 Matt Salerno, Graduate-Senior

Kick Returner: #22 Devyn Ford, Graduate-Senior

and – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire