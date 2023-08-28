Notre Dame releases depth chart for Tennessee State game

The week after Notre Dame plays Navy traditionally means the trainers room is full of bodies.  Fortunately for the Irish, no major injuries occurred this year against Navy and the roster remains fully intact headed into Week 2 against Tennessee State.

Notre Dame is set to open the official home portion of the 2023 season Saturday when they take on their first-ever FCS foe, Tennessee State.  The Tigers are coached by former Ohio State star and Heisman Trophy winner, Eddie George.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.

Below is how the Notre Dame depth chart appears upon being released on Monday of gameweek.

Quarterback

Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

QB1 – #10 Sam Hartman, Gr. Senior

QB2 – #18 Steve Angeli, RS-Freshman

Running Back

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

RB1 – #7 Audric Estime, Junior

RB2 – #3 Gi’Bran Payne, RS-Freshman

or – #24 Jadarian Price, RS-Freshman

or – #28 Devyn Ford, Junior

or – #12 Jeremiyah Love, Freshman

Wide Receiver

Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

WR1 – #83 Jayden Thomas, Junior
WR2 – #0 Deion Colzie, Junior

WR1 – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior
WR2 – #19 Jaden Greathouse, Freshman

WR1 – Tobias Merriweather, Sophomore
WR2 – #17 Rico Flores Jr., Freshman
or – #29 Matt Salerno, Senior

Tight End

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

TE1 – #88 Mitchell Evans, Junior
TE2 – #85 Holden Staes, Sophomore
TE3 – #38 Davis Sherwood, Junior

Left Tackle

Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt falls in latest 247Sports mock 2024 NFL draft
Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

LT1 – #76 Joe Alt, Junior
LT2 – #79 Tosh Baker, Senior

Left Guard

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

LG1 – #78 Pat Coogan, Sophomore
LG2 – #74 Billy Schrauth, Sophomore

Center

Watch: Notre Dame football’s Zeke Correll does ‘Super Troopers’ syrup chug
USA TODAY SPORTS

C1 – #52 Zeke Correll, Junior
C2 – #70 Ashton Craig, R-Freshman

Right Guard

Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

RG1 – #50 Rocco Spindler, Junior
RG2 – #73 Andrew Kristofic, Junior

Right Tackle

Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

RT1 – #54 Blake Fisher, Junior
RT2 – #59 Aamil Wagner, Sophomore

Vyper

USA TODAY SPORTS
USA TODAY SPORTS

V1 – #12 Jordan Botelho, Junior
V2 – #44 Junior Tuihalamaka, Sophomore
or – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore

Defensive Tackle

USA TODAY SPORTS
USA TODAY SPORTS

DT1 – #99 Rylie Mills, Senior
DT2 – #47 Jason Onye, Junior
or – #41 Donovan Hinish, Sophomore

Defensive Tackle

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

DT1 – #56 Howard Cross III, Graduate-Senior
DT2 – #97 Gabriel Rubio, Junior

Defensive End

USA TODAY SPORTS
USA TODAY SPORTS

DE1 – #1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Senior
or  – #31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior
DE2 – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore

Weakside Linebacker (Will)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

WLB1 – #8 Marist Liufau, Junior
WLB2 – #23 Jaiden Ausberry, Freshman

Middle Linebacker (Mike)

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

MLB1 – #27 JD Bertrand, Senior
MLB2 – #34 Drayk Bowen, Freshman

Rover

Photo Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics
Photo Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

R1 – #24 Jack Kiser, Senior
R2 – #3 Jaylen Sneed, Sophomore

Cornerbacks

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

CB1 – #5 Cam Hart, Senior
CB2 – #7 Jaden Mickey, Sophomore

CB1 – #20 Benjamin Morrison, Sophomore
CB2 – #29 Christian Gray, Freshman
or – #6 Clarence Lewis, Junior

Safety

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Left Safety:
LS1 – #2 DJ Brown, Graduate-Senior
LS2 – #4 Antonio Carter II, Graduate-Senior
or #13 Thomas Harper, Graduate-Senior

Right Safety:
RS1 – #0 Xavier Watts, Senior
RS2 – #11 Ramon Henderson, Senior

Specialists

Kickoffs and Placekicker: #32 Spencer Shrader, Graduate-Senior

Matt Cashore – USA TODAY Sports
Matt Cashore – USA TODAY Sports

Punter: #14 Bryce McFerson, Sophomore

Long Snapper: #65 Michael Vinson, Graduate-Senior

Holder: #16 Dylan Devezin, Sophomore

Punt Returner: #2 Chris Tyree, Senior
and – #29 Matt Salerno, Graduate-Senior

Kick Returner: #22 Devyn Ford, Graduate-Senior
and – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior

