Notre Dame releases depth chart for Tennessee State game
The week after Notre Dame plays Navy traditionally means the trainers room is full of bodies. Fortunately for the Irish, no major injuries occurred this year against Navy and the roster remains fully intact headed into Week 2 against Tennessee State.
Notre Dame is set to open the official home portion of the 2023 season Saturday when they take on their first-ever FCS foe, Tennessee State. The Tigers are coached by former Ohio State star and Heisman Trophy winner, Eddie George.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.
Below is how the Notre Dame depth chart appears upon being released on Monday of gameweek.
Quarterback
QB1 – #10 Sam Hartman, Gr. Senior
QB2 – #18 Steve Angeli, RS-Freshman
Running Back
RB1 – #7 Audric Estime, Junior
RB2 – #3 Gi’Bran Payne, RS-Freshman
or – #24 Jadarian Price, RS-Freshman
or – #28 Devyn Ford, Junior
or – #12 Jeremiyah Love, Freshman
Wide Receiver
WR1 – #83 Jayden Thomas, Junior
WR2 – #0 Deion Colzie, Junior
WR1 – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior
WR2 – #19 Jaden Greathouse, Freshman
WR1 – Tobias Merriweather, Sophomore
WR2 – #17 Rico Flores Jr., Freshman
or – #29 Matt Salerno, Senior
Tight End
TE1 – #88 Mitchell Evans, Junior
TE2 – #85 Holden Staes, Sophomore
TE3 – #38 Davis Sherwood, Junior
Left Tackle
LT1 – #76 Joe Alt, Junior
LT2 – #79 Tosh Baker, Senior
Left Guard
LG1 – #78 Pat Coogan, Sophomore
LG2 – #74 Billy Schrauth, Sophomore
Center
C1 – #52 Zeke Correll, Junior
C2 – #70 Ashton Craig, R-Freshman
Right Guard
RG1 – #50 Rocco Spindler, Junior
RG2 – #73 Andrew Kristofic, Junior
Right Tackle
RT1 – #54 Blake Fisher, Junior
RT2 – #59 Aamil Wagner, Sophomore
Vyper
V1 – #12 Jordan Botelho, Junior
V2 – #44 Junior Tuihalamaka, Sophomore
or – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore
Defensive Tackle
DT1 – #99 Rylie Mills, Senior
DT2 – #47 Jason Onye, Junior
or – #41 Donovan Hinish, Sophomore
Defensive Tackle
DT1 – #56 Howard Cross III, Graduate-Senior
DT2 – #97 Gabriel Rubio, Junior
Defensive End
DE1 – #1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Senior
or – #31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior
DE2 – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore
Weakside Linebacker (Will)
WLB1 – #8 Marist Liufau, Junior
WLB2 – #23 Jaiden Ausberry, Freshman
Middle Linebacker (Mike)
MLB1 – #27 JD Bertrand, Senior
MLB2 – #34 Drayk Bowen, Freshman
Rover
R1 – #24 Jack Kiser, Senior
R2 – #3 Jaylen Sneed, Sophomore
Cornerbacks
CB1 – #5 Cam Hart, Senior
CB2 – #7 Jaden Mickey, Sophomore
CB1 – #20 Benjamin Morrison, Sophomore
CB2 – #29 Christian Gray, Freshman
or – #6 Clarence Lewis, Junior
Safety
Left Safety:
LS1 – #2 DJ Brown, Graduate-Senior
LS2 – #4 Antonio Carter II, Graduate-Senior
or #13 Thomas Harper, Graduate-Senior
Right Safety:
RS1 – #0 Xavier Watts, Senior
RS2 – #11 Ramon Henderson, Senior
Specialists
Kickoffs and Placekicker: #32 Spencer Shrader, Graduate-Senior
Punter: #14 Bryce McFerson, Sophomore
Long Snapper: #65 Michael Vinson, Graduate-Senior
Holder: #16 Dylan Devezin, Sophomore
Punt Returner: #2 Chris Tyree, Senior
and – #29 Matt Salerno, Graduate-Senior
Kick Returner: #22 Devyn Ford, Graduate-Senior
and – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior