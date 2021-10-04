Notre Dame releases depth chart for Virginia Tech game
Notre Dame’s hopes for a return trip to the College Football Playoff came to an end Saturday with a 24-13 home loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Irish now have to quickly pick up the pieces before making the trip to Blacksburg and Virginia Tech this Saturday night.
On Monday, Notre Dame released their updated depth chart for the Virginia Tech game. This is how it looks:
Quarterback
USA TODAY Network
Despite being ineffective in the first half against Cincinnati it would appear Jack Coan will be getting the start at Virginia Tech this weekend.
QB1 – 17, Jack Coan, Grad. Sr.
QB2 – 10, Drew Pyne, Soph.
QB3 – 12, Tyler Buchner, Freshman
Related: Stop overthinking things – it’s Pyne time
Running Back:
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Notre Dame’s running backs set up the same way they have all season to date
RB1 – 23, Kyren Williams, Junior
RB2 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph.
Wide Receiver:
Photo by USA TODAY Networks
Despite Joe Wilkins getting hurt in the first half of Saturday’s loss he remained on the depth chart on Monday:
Boundary WR1: 4, Kevin Austin, Jr., Senior
Boundary WR2: 16, Deion Colzie, Freshman
Slot WR1: 3, Avery Davis, Grad. Senior
Slot WR2: 5, Joe Wilkins, Jr., Senior
Field WR1: 0, Braden Lenzy, Senior
Field WR2: 21, Lorenzo Styles Jr, Freshman
Tight End:
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
We found out Saturday that Michael Mayer has been battling a groin injury all fall but he still appears to be ready to give it a go at Virginia Tech.
TE1 – 87, Michael Mayer, Soph.
TE2 – 85, George Takacs, Senior
TE3 – 88, Mitchell Evans, Freshman OR 45, Joe Alt, Freshman
Offensive Line:
USA TODAY Networks
Things are again listed the same across the offensive line as the development of the unit remains to leave a lot to be desired.
LT1 – 68, Michael Carmody, Soph. OR 79, Tosh Baker, Soph.
LG1 – 52, Zeke Correll, Junior
LG2 – 50, Rocco Spindler, Freshman
C1 – 55, Jarrett Patterson, Senior
C2 – 73, Andrew Kristofic, Junior
RG1 – 62, Cain Madden, Graduate Senior
RG2 – 56, John Dirksen, Senior
RT1 – 75, Josh Lugg, Graduate Senior
RT2 – 76, Joe Alt, Freshman
Vyper:
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Things remain the same this week at Vyper.
V1 – 7, Isaiah Foskey, Junior
V2 – 9, Justin Ademilola, Senior or 12, Jordan Botelho, Soph.
Defensive Tackle:
Photo Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics
DT1: 57, Jayson Ademilola, Senior
DT2: 99, Riley Mills, Soph.
DT3: 54, Jacob Lacey, Junior
Nose Guard:
Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Kurt Hinish remains atop the nose guard depth chart. He also did the last two weeks despite being in concussion protocol and ultimately not playing in either game.
NG1 – Kurt Hinish, Graduate Senior
NG2 – Howard Cross III, Junior
NG3 – Jacob Lacey, Junior
Defensive End:
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Things again remain the same at defensive end:
DE1 – 95, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Graduate Senior
DE2 – 31, Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior
DE3 – 90, Alexander Ehrensberger, Soph.
Linebackers:
USA TODAY Networks
Linebackers remain listed the same for the close to 2021’s first half.
WLB1 – 27, J. D. Bertrand, Junior
WLB2 – 32, Prince Kollie, Freshman
MLB1 – 40, Drew White, Graduate Senior
MLB2 – 52, Bo Bauer, Graduate Senior
Rover1 – 24, Jack Kiser, Junior OR 10, Isaiah Pryor, Graduate Senior OR 26, Xavier Watts, Soph.
Cornerbacks:
Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
No changes at corner this week:
Boundary CB1 – 5, Cam Hart, Junior
Boundary CB2 – 11, Ramon Henderson, Soph.
Field CB1 – 6, Clarence Lewis, Soph.
Field CB2 – 28, TaRiq Bracy, Senior
Safety:
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Safety stays the same again:
Free Safety:
FS1 – 14, Kyle Hamilton, Junior
FS2 – 2, D. J. Brown, Senior
Strong Safety:
SS1 – 3, Houston Griffith, Graduate Senior
SS2 – 16, K.J. Wallace, Junior
Special Teams:
Jay Bramblett – Photo courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics
Kicker:
K1 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior
K2 – 91, Josh Bryan, Freshman
Punter:
P1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior
P2 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior
Long Snapper:
LS1 – 65, Michael Vinson, Senior
LS2 – Alex Peitsch, Soph.
Holder:
H1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior
H2 – 30, Jake Rittman, Senior
Punt Return:
PR1 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior or 23, Kyren Williams, Junior
Kick Return:
KR1 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph.
KR2 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior
1
1