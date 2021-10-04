Notre Dame releases depth chart for Virginia Tech game

Notre Dame’s hopes for a return trip to the College Football Playoff came to an end Saturday with a 24-13 home loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Irish now have to quickly pick up the pieces before making the trip to Blacksburg and Virginia Tech this Saturday night.

On Monday, Notre Dame released their updated depth chart for the Virginia Tech game. This is how it looks:

Quarterback

Despite being ineffective in the first half against Cincinnati it would appear Jack Coan will be getting the start at Virginia Tech this weekend.

QB1 – 17, Jack Coan, Grad. Sr.

QB2 – 10, Drew Pyne, Soph.

QB3 – 12, Tyler Buchner, Freshman

Running Back:

Notre Dame’s running backs set up the same way they have all season to date

RB1 – 23, Kyren Williams, Junior

RB2 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph.

Wide Receiver:

Despite Joe Wilkins getting hurt in the first half of Saturday’s loss he remained on the depth chart on Monday:

Boundary WR1: 4, Kevin Austin, Jr., Senior

Boundary WR2: 16, Deion Colzie, Freshman

Slot WR1: 3, Avery Davis, Grad. Senior

Slot WR2: 5, Joe Wilkins, Jr., Senior

Field WR1: 0, Braden Lenzy, Senior

Field WR2: 21, Lorenzo Styles Jr, Freshman

Tight End:

We found out Saturday that Michael Mayer has been battling a groin injury all fall but he still appears to be ready to give it a go at Virginia Tech.

TE1 – 87, Michael Mayer, Soph.

TE2 – 85, George Takacs, Senior

TE3 – 88, Mitchell Evans, Freshman OR 45, Joe Alt, Freshman

Offensive Line:

Things are again listed the same across the offensive line as the development of the unit remains to leave a lot to be desired.

LT1 – 68, Michael Carmody, Soph. OR 79, Tosh Baker, Soph.

LG1 – 52, Zeke Correll, Junior

LG2 – 50, Rocco Spindler, Freshman

C1 – 55, Jarrett Patterson, Senior

C2 – 73, Andrew Kristofic, Junior

RG1 – 62, Cain Madden, Graduate Senior

RG2 – 56, John Dirksen, Senior

RT1 – 75, Josh Lugg, Graduate Senior

RT2 – 76, Joe Alt, Freshman

Vyper:

Things remain the same this week at Vyper.

V1 – 7, Isaiah Foskey, Junior

V2 – 9, Justin Ademilola, Senior or 12, Jordan Botelho, Soph.

Defensive Tackle:

DT1: 57, Jayson Ademilola, Senior

DT2: 99, Riley Mills, Soph.

DT3: 54, Jacob Lacey, Junior

Nose Guard:

Kurt Hinish remains atop the nose guard depth chart. He also did the last two weeks despite being in concussion protocol and ultimately not playing in either game.

NG1 – Kurt Hinish, Graduate Senior

NG2 – Howard Cross III, Junior

NG3 – Jacob Lacey, Junior

Defensive End:

Things again remain the same at defensive end:

DE1 – 95, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Graduate Senior

DE2 – 31, Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior

DE3 – 90, Alexander Ehrensberger, Soph.

Linebackers:

Linebackers remain listed the same for the close to 2021’s first half.

WLB1 – 27, J. D. Bertrand, Junior

WLB2 – 32, Prince Kollie, Freshman

MLB1 – 40, Drew White, Graduate Senior

MLB2 – 52, Bo Bauer, Graduate Senior

Rover1 – 24, Jack Kiser, Junior OR 10, Isaiah Pryor, Graduate Senior OR 26, Xavier Watts, Soph.

Cornerbacks:

No changes at corner this week:

Boundary CB1 – 5, Cam Hart, Junior

Boundary CB2 – 11, Ramon Henderson, Soph.

Field CB1 – 6, Clarence Lewis, Soph.

Field CB2 – 28, TaRiq Bracy, Senior

Safety:

Kyle Hamilton

Safety stays the same again:

Free Safety:

FS1 – 14, Kyle Hamilton, Junior

FS2 – 2, D. J. Brown, Senior

Strong Safety:

SS1 – 3, Houston Griffith, Graduate Senior

SS2 – 16, K.J. Wallace, Junior

Special Teams:

Kicker:

K1 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior

K2 – 91, Josh Bryan, Freshman

Punter:

P1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior

P2 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior

Long Snapper:

LS1 – 65, Michael Vinson, Senior

LS2 – Alex Peitsch, Soph.

Holder:

H1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior

H2 – 30, Jake Rittman, Senior

Punt Return:

PR1 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior or 23, Kyren Williams, Junior

Kick Return:

KR1 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph.

KR2 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior

