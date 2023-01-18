Notre Dame releases complete 2023 football schedule

Notre Dame has released their full 2023 football schedule. That means it’s time for you to start marking dates of which Saturdays you won’t be available to go to the farmers market, take your kids to morning soccer, or simply go to an apple orchard or pumpkin patch this fall.

Kidding aside, it’s fascinating in terms of a Notre Dame schedule. A trip to Ireland to start the year, intriguing new coaches in a few ACC contests, and powerhouse match ups with Ohio State, USC, and Clemson highlight the fall.

With the addition of quarterback Sam Hartman, is Notre Dame a fringe College Football Playoff contender? Here is how the 2023 schedule shapes up for Notre Dame.

Related Items:

Notre Dame 2023 football schedule – Initial game-by-game thoughts

Notre Dame Football – Initial Off-Season Sentiments

August 26 - vs. Navy (Dublin, Ireland)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

September 2 - vs. Tennessee State

Tennessee State University head coach Eddie George reacts to action on the field during TSU’s Homecoming game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. – USA TODAY SPORTS

September 9 - at NC State

Oct 8, 2016; Raleigh, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack fullback Jaylen Samuels (1) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Devin Studstill (14) during the first half at Carter Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

September 16 - vs. Central Michigan

Detroit Free Press

September 23 - vs. Ohio State

28 Sep 1996: Offensive lineman Orlando Pace of the Ohio State Buckeyes (center) looks to block a Notre Dame Fighting Irish player during a game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Ohio State won the game, 29-16. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dani

September 30 - at Duke

Nov 9, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jahmir Smith (34) is stopped by Duke Blue Devils safety Marquis Waters (10) during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

October 7 - at Louisville

Sep 2, 2019; Louisville, KY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) runs the ball as Louisville Cardinals linebacker Dorian Etheridge (17) pursues in the second quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

October 14 - vs. USC

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) runs for a touchdown as USC Trojans cornerback Jayden Williams (14) defends in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

October 21 - Bye Week 1

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman talks to defensive lineman Justin Ademilola (9) in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

October 28 - vs. Pittsburgh

Oct 13, 2018; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) escapes pressure by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive end Rashad Weaver (17) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

November 4 - at Clemson

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Prince Kollie (10) returns a blocked punt for a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

November 11 - Bye Week 2

Sep 10, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman leads his players out of the tunnel before the game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

November 18 - vs. Wake Forest

Nov 4, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Justin Strnad (23) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Josh Adams (33) dive for a loose ball in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

November 25 - at Stanford

Nov 30, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Colby Parkinson (84) reaches for a pass as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Kyle Hamilton (14) closes in during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Postseason - TBD

Notre Dame plays against South Carolina at TIAA Jacksonville Stadium during the Taxslayer Gator Bowl Championship on Friday, Dec.30th.2022. USA TODAY SPORTS

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire