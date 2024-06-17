Notre Dame Recruits Post Epic Steelers Legacy Photo

Notre Dame’s recent run of landing recruiting commitments from the sons of former NFL players has been impressive. The sons of several former NFL stars have chosen to wear blue and gold in recent years from the likes of Kennedy Urlacher (Brian), Bryant Young, Jr., James Flanagan (Jim), and several others.

There are three players currently committed in the 2025 recruiting class that don’t only each have fathers that played in the NFL, but fathers that specifically starred for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Those three posed together over the weekend, along with their fathers for a truly epic photo of the old guard and new.

Elijah Burress posted the photo as he sits on the left side, in front of his dad Plaxico. Ivan Taylor, Notre Dame‘s top-ranked recruit currently in the 2025 class sits in front of his dad Ike Taylor. And on the right side is of course Jerome Bettis, Jr. seated in front of his Pro Football Hall of Fame father, Jerome, Sr.

Happy Father’s Day, in blue and gold or black and yellow, indeed.

