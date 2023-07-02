Notre Dame Recruiting Strategy: 5 Suggested Changes

Recruiting is the lifeblood of college football. No team succeeds at an elite level without it. This has always been the case. But what hasn’t always been the case is the monetization of the recruiting industry. Recruiting coverage is now a multi-billion dollar-per-year industry with no sign of slowing down aided by advanced technology and social media.

Notre Dame is in a tough spot when it comes to modern recruiting. How can the Irish not sacrifice their value systems to land top talent when it seems other teams play by different rules and take shortcuts to success such as “pay for play” and having essentially no academic restrictions whatsoever? This is a tight needle to thread but it can be done.

Let’s take a look at 5 changes I think Notre Dame can make to be more competitive on the trail without sacrificing the morals Irish fans cherish.

Academic Requirements For High School Recruits

In my opinion, there exists a large gulf between the current standards for admission for football players and the level at which Notre Dame becomes just another “football factory”. No Irish fan is asking for fake degrees and bogus majors, but a bit more flexibility would go a long way toward allowing Notre Dame to cast a wider net for talent.

Historically, Notre Dame has done this before. Look no further than the last Irish championship team for examples of this. Elite players such as Chris Zorich and Tony Rice would have trouble getting into Notre Dame now. Does any Irish fan think it was a mistake to let them matriculate through Notre Dame? I think not. More flexibility in this area can be had in this regard without “diminishing” the Notre Dame degree.

Notre Dame should never forget its roots as a school that offered education to those struggling and trying to succeed in the new world post immigration. Allowing some young men who are willing to put in extra work to be a part of the school should appeal to the Irish administration, not turn them off.

Undergraduate Transfer Eligibility

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – APRIL 22: Head coach Marcus Freeman reacts during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 22, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Currently, it’s incredibly difficult for a student-athlete to transfer to Notre Dame after beginning college somewhere else. This puts the Irish at a massive disadvantage in the transfer player market which has been booming since the “no sit-out transfer” rule has been instituted.

If other teams can bolster their rosters by bringing in 10-40 players per year and Notre Dame is not, this puts pressure on the Irish to be nearly perfect in traditional recruiting without being able to lean on the portal to build depth. Notre Dame needs to find a way to make it more feasible for undergraduate transfers to get into the school. Certainly, all of the smart people in charge of the university can find ways for players to catch up on credits and prosper.

Big & Bold NIL

Contrary to popular belief, Notre Dame is quite competitive in the NIL space. The issue is, it doesn’t seem like they want anyone to know this fact. It feels to me that Notre Dame operates as if this were the “old days” where the concept of players making money was illegal and therefore is “below them”. This is a competitive mistake.

The Irish could dominate the NIL space if they had a desire to. The alumni network and net worth of such are unrivaled. Notre Dame needs to think bigger in this regard. Brand name deals need to be the norm and they need to be expanded beyond South Bend. In this case, the administration’s “holier than thou” attitude hurts its’ own cause. Branch out. Be loud & be proud.

Facilities

In no way do I expect Notre Dame to have the most luxurious football facilities in the land. That being said, they should still be more robust and modern than they are. While this may seem like a small issue to some and more of a shallow clout-chasing bragging exercise, I see it differently.

The modern amenities or lack thereof send a message to visiting recruits and their families. The level of these facilities directly correlates to the school’s investment and prioritization of football. This is ultra important. Notre Dame doesn’t need to be the Ritz Carlton, but complaints about needing more space should not linger for almost a decade without upgrade.

Attitude

Notre Dame is religious, family-oriented, and mild in demeanor compared to most football schools socially. This is a part of the charm of Notre Dame. A part of what makes it feel like a close-knit family. Fans respect this. It makes Notre Dame stand out. If there is a downside to this quaint vibe, however, It’d be in attitude.

Too many times I feel that Irish players are quite frankly, too nice. I don’t see the same desire to win at all costs on the field from Irish teams than I see from others around the country that seem to be more highly motivated to destroy the enemy. If Notre Dame is to succeed in the modern playoff era, they will need to ensure there is a certain amount of “dogs” on the team. Players that have that “Neanderthal” gene but that know when to harness it and unleash it.

