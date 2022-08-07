Notre Dame’s recruiting run continues, adds 2024 offensive lineman

The Irish Football team is on an absolute recruiting roll. Over the last three days starting on Thursday, Notre Dame gained commitments in the 2023 class from linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, safety Ben Minich and running back Dylan Edwards.

Today, it was the 2024 classes turn for a verbal, as Pennsylvania offensive lineman Peter Jones committed to Marcus Freeman and offensive line coach Harry Hiestand. The six-foot-five-inch and 295-pound mauler selected Notre Dame over offers from Penn State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and many others. Jones becomes the sixth commitment in the class and the first offensive lineman. It seems that the visit in April was a success.

This verbal was the biggest surprise of the group, as Jones did not have a set commitment date. Regardless, the Irish once again are off to a very good start with the 2024 class.

