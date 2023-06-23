Notre Dame recruiting: Monster offensive tackle says he ‘liking the feel in South Bend’

Notre Dame is really starting to make waves with one of the biggest offensive tackles in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Owen Strebig, a Wisconsin native, stands 6-foot, 8-inches and weighs 295 pounds. He’s clearly a massive offensive tackle and for a second time in the past two months, he’s back in South Bend.

The first visit happened in mid-April and the return visit for Strebig is starting the leave an impression on the 13th ranked offensive tackle and 129th overall player according to the 247Sports composite.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Assuming that Strebig just arrived on campus for a weekend visit, it’s safe to say things are going extremely well. He went on and tweeted this out.

The Irish offered Strebig in March and the relationship between him and the Notre Dame coaching staff looks to be very strong. Although it’s early in his recruitment, making an early positive impression could pay dividends for Notre Dame down the line.

More!

Scout’s view: Notre Dame’s newest commitment, 2024 safety Taebron Bennie-Powell Notre Dame Football: All-time five-star recruits Watch: Notre Dame drops a Sam Hartman hype video Notre Dame’s top in-state remaining prospect set to commit on Saturday College football: Top head coaches entering 2023 season

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire