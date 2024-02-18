Notre Dame recruiting: 3-star WR Shaun Terry commits to Fighting Irish

It’s still early in the process, but Notre Dame football’s No. 1-ranked recruiting unit in the class of 2025 just got stronger.

The Fighting Irish secured the commitment of three-star wide receiver Shaun Terry on Saturday. Ranked the No. 58 WR in the nation, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound player out of Ohio reposted a graphic with his announcement the day after news broke on 247Sports.

According to the recruiting outlet, receivers coach Mike Brown and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock prioritized Terry’s recruitment. One staffer told 247Sports that Terry has “the most electric tape this cycle” with what the program confirmed was 4.5 40-second speed. The receiver visited Notre Dame four weeks ago, according to On3, and decided he didn’t need to continue his recruitment into his senior season.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 WR Shaun Terry tells me he has Committed to Notre Dame! The 5’10 175 WR from Ironton, OH chose the Fighting Irish over Michigan, USC, & Missouri “All Glory to God.”https://t.co/xdFms2qsS8 pic.twitter.com/8Os7CeQx5v — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 18, 2024

In his junior season at Ironton High School (Ohio), Terry had 27 receptions for 525 yards and nine touchdowns to go with 391 rushing yards on 28 carries with five more touchdowns. A two-sport athlete who has been on the varsity boys basketball team both of the last two seasons, Terry is averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this year, according to MaxPreps.

Terry had 27 offers, including from Auburn, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State and USC.

With the commitment, Notre Dame increases its nation-high number of recruits to 16, well over the next-best of 10 of Clemson, Oklahoma and Penn State. The Fighting Irish class consists of nine four-star and seven three-star players.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports