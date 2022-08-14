Notre Dame record holder sacks Notre Dame record holder in Texans-Saints

Nobody in the history of Notre Dame football has suited up and worn the blue and gold in more games than defensive lineman Kurt Hinish who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans this past spring.

Nobody in the history of Notre Dame football won more games as a starting quarterback than Ian Book who is beginning his second year with the New Orleans Saints.

On Saturday night the Texans hosted the Saints in preseason NFL action and Hinish was able to create havoc and sack Book for an 11-yard loss. Check out the highlight below.

Rookie Kurt Hinish is a menace pic.twitter.com/iUlgVh3fBp — Texans Nation (@TexansNationCP) August 14, 2022

How many times did that happen over the years in South Bend but didn’t end in contact since Book was wearing a red jersey?

Related

Kurt Hinish headed to Hula Bowl All in the family as another Hinish commits to Notre Dame Watch: Kurt Hinish’s epic announcement video Notre Dame's Hinish remembers high school teammate lost to COVID

List

Every Notre Dame player currently on an NFL training camp roster

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire