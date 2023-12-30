Notre Dame receives great news following Sun Bowl blowout win

When defensive end Jordan Botelho joined the Notre Dame football team, many thought he’d have an immediate impact.

Although he had his moments, like his blocked punt against Clemson, the impact wasn’t fully felt until his dominant game against Oregon State. The Sun Bowl selected Botelho as its line MVP, after registering 5 tackles, a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.

It was quite the performance from the fourth-year player and shortly after the game, the Irish got great news, as Botelho will return to South Bend for one more season. Although his sack numbers weren’t quite what they were in 2022, this past season was much more well rounded.

Freeman said Jordan Botelho has indicated he plans to return next season. — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) December 29, 2023

He finished 2023 with 32 tackles and 4 sacks, clearly peaking in the final game. Botelho’s return will be felt in 2024 and Irish nation is happy to have him back for one more go round.

