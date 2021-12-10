Notre Dame receives a crystal ball prediction to land a top Wisconsin target

Wisconsin and Notre Dame have been battling to land class of 2022 interior offensive lineman Billy Schrauth since the start of the 2022 recruiting cycle. 247Sports has given Schrauth five crystal ball predictions since the start of October, all five of which have predicted Notre Dame as the landing spot.

The most recent one came today from Wisconsin insider Evan Flood. His prediction joins one from two Notre Dame insiders, the 247Sports director of football recruiting and an Ohio State insider.

Schrauth is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports. He is also ranked as the No. 171 player in the class of 2022, No. 11 interior offensive lineman and No. 3 recruit from the state of Wisconsin.

For good measure, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman released what seems to be a bat signal last night. If you remember, this is something that’s become common from schools and recruiting departments when a commitment is on the horizon.

We’ll now wait and see where Schrauth ends up.

