Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams declares for 2022 NFL draft, will skip bowl game

Glory to the Lord!🙏🏽 DREAM BIG… pic.twitter.com/I28TdSubOV — Kyren Williams (@Kyrenwilliams23) December 10, 2021

One of the top running backs in college football is leaving school early for the next level.

Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams is declaring for the 2022 NFL draft, and will skip the Fighting Irish’s upcoming bowl game, he announced Friday via social media.

Listed at 5-9, 199 pounds, Williams is a versatile back who has put up strong numbers during his time in South Bend. He’s rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons, with a combined 27 rushing touchdowns over that stretch. He’s also been a reliable pass-catchers out of the backfield, logging 77 receptions for 672 yards and four touchdowns through the air over those two seasons.

In a wide-open running back class, Williams should easily be one of the first players off the board at his position.

