Notre Dame RB coach discusses 2022 RB room

Notre Dame running backs coach deland mccullough may be new to South Bend but he isn’t new to coaching running backs. After spending last season with Indiana where he had a previous stint as well, McCullough made the trip north to replace Lance Taylor who took the offensive coordinator spot at Louisville.

Taylor did a great job of raising the bar in terms of talent for Notre Dame’s running backs. Now it’s up to McCullough to grow the position into what he calls a “championship level”.

McCullough met the assembled media after Tuesday’s spring practice and broke down the leaders in Notre Dame’s running back room as well as discussed replacing an all-time great in Kyren Williams. Below is what he had to say about each.

How do you replace Kyren Williams

“…look, he’s a phenomenal player and guy. That’s not going to be easy to replace, but that’s the challenge we are willing to take and we’re excited about taking it and replacing that level of production. If it’s one guy, great. If it’s two or three guys, that’s fine too. The production will be there.”

On Chris Tyree

“…We’re going to continue to ask all these guys – every guy in that room is being trained to be the starter. That’s what the mentality is. All these guys are being trained to the starter. How this thing shakes out as we go on, we’ll see. I think Chris has the attributes to be a starter at Notre Dame.”

On Audric Estime

“He shows it every day. It’s been exciting to watch him – a guy with high expectations work super hard. He embraces the attention to detail. For him to be of his stature, I think I was surprised how good his feet are, change of direction, burst, his hands, his ability to catch the ball, pass protection and obviously a strong guy. He’s a student of the game. He’s just a guy you like to be around in general. Like all the guys, he’s very hungry to show what he can do. I’m going to give him every opportunity to show it.”

On Freshman Jadarian Price

“I remember talking with JD a little before spring break and challenged him to continue to gain weight and embrace the smaller details of playing football. I always remind him every couple of times we go out there that this is major college football. He ain’t in high school anymore and this is for real. He came back after spring break – he had gained weight. I’ve been really impressed with his strength, burst and demeanor. He’s tougher than what his body may look like. He’s up there close to 195 pounds now. After the first football school we did, I told all the coaches this guy is legit. To go along with the other guys we have, it’s been something I’ve been pretty excited about.”

Sophomore Logan Diggs

McCullough wasn’t asked about Diggs directly but did mention his name in a positive way when he was asked about the running backs fitting into the passing game. He also added, “excited to have a well-rounded group that’s competitive and supportive of each other.”

