Notre Dame ranked in bottom five of all-time CFP teams twice

It’s no secret that Notre Dame hasn’t been great in its two College Football Playoff appearances to date. The Irish got smoked by Clemson in the 2018 playoff, and their 2020 semifinal against Alabama didn’t go much better. Twitter user College Football Sideline likely took this into consideration when ranking all teams that have made the CFP since it began in 2014:

Sure, the Irish had the misfortune of playing two of teams listed in the top three of this list, but who they played doesn’t matter to most Irish fans and certainly not anyone outside the fan base. All a list like this does is reinforce the narrative that the Irish never should qualify for the playoff again because they always get smoked.

Well, a new era is upon us with Marcus Freeman in charge, and he’ll have a nice team in his first season. We don’t know if they’ll be good enough for a third appearance, but a step in the right direction would be nice at least.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire